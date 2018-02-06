Aatukal Sothi (Bone Broth) Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

9 ounces|250 grams lamb or mutton bones (about 5-cm|2-inches long, with a little meat on them)

8 fresh curry leaves

4 black peppercorns

4 cardamom pods, crushed

4 garlic cloves

3 green chillies, split lengthwise with seeds in

3 whole cloves

1 medium tomato, cut into quarters

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ medium onion, sliced

7 tablespoons|100 ml coconut milk

1 lime, juiced

Directions

Wash the bones well and put them in a medium, lidded saucepan. Add all of the ingredients (except the coconut milk and lime juice), and 14 ounces|1 ⅔ cups|400ml water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat, half-cover the pan with the lid and simmer for 35–40 minutes. When the water is reduced almost by half, increase the heat, add the coconut milk and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for a further 5 minutes until you have a thin broth. Taste for salt and remove from the heat. Add the lime juice, to taste, mix well and serve.

This recipe is reprinted with permission from Sri Lanka: The Cookbook by Niranjala Ellawala and Prakash Sivanathan, published by Frances Lincoln.

