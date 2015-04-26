Revisiting the Sites of the Boston Marathon Bombing

Irina Rozovsky is a Boston-based photographer who teaches at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. After photographing this year’s Boston Marathon, she was inspired to revisit some sites related to the bombing two years ago, as well as the courthouse where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s trial is ongoing.

The Tsarnaev’s front door on Norfolk Street in Cambridge. The family lived on the third floor.

Videos by VICE

The Shell on Memorial Drive in Cambridge where the brothers stopped for gas in the black SUV they had carjacked an hour earlier. Tamerlan fussed with the GPS as Dzhokhar went inside to pay. The owner of the car bolted from the passenger seat, escaping to a nearby Mobile station.

Security camera footage shows Dzhokhar calmly wandering around the snack aisles, pondering bags of chips, settling on Doritos, and two drinks. When his brother comes in to tell him the car owner has escaped, he leaves the items near the cashier, raising his hands apologetically and runs out of the store.

A shootout occurred on Laurel Street, in a quiet residential area of Watertown, at 12:48 am on April 19, 2013.

The city of Boston was on lockdown and a manhunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev ensued. At 6pm David Henneberry discovered him hiding in the boat in his backyard on Franklin Street, Watertown. At 8:45pm Dzhokhar was taken into custody.

The 117th Boston Marathon was held on April 20th, 2015, two years after the bombing.

The front door of the John Joseph Moakley federal courthouse in South Boston where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is being tried.

See more photographs by Irina Rozovsky on her website.