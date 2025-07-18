Giant AirPods Case Backpack, Anyone?

Forty-four liters is big. Take it from a guy whose idea of a relaxing vacation is to walk into the wilderness and live out of a backpack for a week. The last time I did that, I was carrying a 50-liter pack with a tent, clothing, and a week’s worth of food in it.

Bravest, a New York City-based streetwear brand, launched a 44-liter backpack. And that isn’t even the most eye-catching thing about it.

It’s called the AirPack, and it looks like an enormous AirPods case.There appears to be no connection to Apple, especially given that Bravest mockingly uses a nibbled-on pear as a tongue-in-cheek symbol.

44 liters is… big – credit: bravest

How comfortable it is, I have no idea. It certainly appears to have form as its main priority. There’s at least one nod to function: the laptop sleeve. Bravest doesn’t say how big of a laptop it can hold, but I’d imagine “gigantic” would be the appropriate term.

Seriously, with a backpack this enormous, I couldn’t see any reason why the AirPack shouldn’t be able to hold an 18″ laptop. But we’ll have to wait to see, I suppose, since Bravest doesn’t provide any details.

Because looking like an AirPods case on the outside isn’t enough, there are two removable AirPods-shaped pouches that sit inside the pack, in which you put your stuff. Unless you can use up the space underneath their holder, for lack of a better word, that means a huge amount of potential storage space would be wasted. But then you wouldn’t be wearing the AirPack for its utility, would you?

If you’re in New York City, Bravest will be launching the AirPack at a pop-up event on Saturday, July 19 at 8 PM. You have to RSVP on Partiful to get in, and with more than 1,800 replies as of Thursday night, I’m hoping you don’t have agoraphobia. At least they’re giving away free matcha.

Those who can’t make it or who don’t enjoy being crushed to death can order one online on July 25. Just in case you somehow forget this thing exists by then, you can sign up for online drop alerts.