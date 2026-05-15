The Sex Toy That Broke the Internet Is Only $25 Right Now

Have you been hoping to get your hands on the rose? smart choice. Most viral products don’t survive a year. The rose toy survived six. If you’re ready to get your hands on one, leading sex toy retailer PinkCherry just put its Rose Vibrator 2.0 on sale for 50%. At just $24.95, this is the best deal yet for the viral toy.

Truthfully, this little sucker is still the one I reach for after reviewing every innovation. From thrusting to sonic wave tech, that good ole suction still does it every time. Sometimes, simpler is better. And they’ve clearly figured out the basics. It can hold a torch to most clit suckers on the market for one major reason: the head this one gives rivals any lover.

Videos by VICE

Oh, and for the month of Masturbation May, using the code SCREAM gets you up to 80% off.

Now, to the orgasmic part. There are only two buttons: one to turn it on and another to control pulsing suction. That means you’re not spending what should be solo sex time trying to flip through channels on a clunky sex toy. With each press, you’ll cycle through one of six intensity levels and four vibration patterns. So you get deeper sucking with a fun variety like kissing the clit, and edging you with tiny pauses in between.

Travel Tech

Have summer travels planned and want to bring your Rose? This has a travel lock, so you can stow it in your bag without issue. Don’t worry, it’s not hard to navigate at all. To use it, hold your power button for two seconds. That will lock and unlock it for you so you don’t accidentally turn it on mid-travel. If you have kids who like to touch everything, I’d recommend using that travel lock whenever you put it away. Think of it like a safety feature.

Most high-tech sex toys come with a clunky manual, so the inclusion of a safety travel feature and stronger stimulation – without making the toy confusing – is a major plus.

Body-safe silicone

Most of the time, cheap sex toys = unsafe and unregulated. Aka skin-irritating and bacteria-harboring clit suckers, which is about as unsexy as sex can get. PinkCherry’s Rose Vibrator 2.0 uses non-porous, body-safe materials that are hypoallergenic and safe for use. (Non-porous basically means there aren’t any microscopic holes in the material that germs can cling to). It has that lovely removable top for easy (and thorough) cleaning. Just wash with warm water and soap, or use a toy cleaner.

Bottom Line

At this price, its not only easy to get your hands on (it’s the price of 3 coffees and 5x stronger), but also easy to use, and clean. No learning curve that sucks the fun out of sex.

Cop yours at PinkCherry for $29.95 and use the code SCREAM for added deals.