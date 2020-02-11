All the Places We’ve Been Publicly Dumped

You may not always notice it, but heartbreak is all around us. Legions of people have undergone the public breakup, so distinctly different from the private kind because they involve witnesses—and forever change the places where they happen for those who undergo them. A commute serves as a daily reminder of what went wrong; a normal diner transforms into cursed ground; a favorite park bench becomes a disaster site.

To take something pretty bad and turn it into something pretty cool, VICE is collecting stories of public breakups and plotting them on this (slightly depraved) map. You can add your own by way of this form if you’d like us to include your own tragic tale—we’ll update the pins throughout the week. The best parts of love might be private, but sometimes, the worst parts, you share with the world. (And: If you can’t see the map just above, try turning off your ad blocker and refreshing!)