Burgerlords Veggie Burger Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time:

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

¾ pound|430 grams mushrooms, any variety

10 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

1 small eggplant

1 rib celery

¼ cup brown rice

½ pound|227 grams chickpeas

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon vegetable stock

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ cup toasted and salted cashews, finely chopped

3 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced

8 potato rolls

thousand island dressing, to serve

8 slices Follow Your Heart American-style cheese, to serve

2 tomatoes, thinly sliced, to serve

lettuce, to serve

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons|30 ml oil in a large skillet. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until caramelized, about 20 to 25 minutes. Heat oven to 450°F|230°C. On a baking sheet, toss mushrooms with 2 tablespoons|30 ml oil and salt and roast for 15 minutes. Rub eggplant with 1 tablespoon|15 ml oil and salt. Roast, turning as needed, until it is golden brown all over, about 20 minutes. Remove the guts and throw away the skin. In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons|30 ml oil over medium-high. Sauté the celery until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Season with salt. Rinse rice under running water until it runs clear. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil and cook the rice until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large mixing bowl. In a food processor, pulse the mushrooms and chickpeas until chunky and transfer to the bowl with the rice. Add the celery to the food processor and purée until smooth, then transfer it to the bowl. Add the eggplant, flour, and vegetable stock to the food processor and process until chunky, then transfer it to a bowl. Add the cashews and cumin to the bowl and mix well to combine. Season with salt and divide into 8 patties. Heat remaining oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Cook the patties, flipping once, until golden on each side, 5 to 7 minutes. To serve, divide patties between buns and top with caramelized onions, thousand island, cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce.

