Burgerlords Veggie Burger Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time:
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
¾ pound|430 grams mushrooms, any variety
10 tablespoons olive oil
kosher salt, to taste
1 small eggplant
1 rib celery
¼ cup brown rice
½ pound|227 grams chickpeas
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon vegetable stock
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ cup toasted and salted cashews, finely chopped
3 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced
8 potato rolls
thousand island dressing, to serve
8 slices Follow Your Heart American-style cheese, to serve
2 tomatoes, thinly sliced, to serve
lettuce, to serve
Directions
- Heat 2 tablespoons|30 ml oil in a large skillet. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until caramelized, about 20 to 25 minutes.
- Heat oven to 450°F|230°C. On a baking sheet, toss mushrooms with 2 tablespoons|30 ml oil and salt and roast for 15 minutes.
- Rub eggplant with 1 tablespoon|15 ml oil and salt. Roast, turning as needed, until it is golden brown all over, about 20 minutes. Remove the guts and throw away the skin.
- In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons|30 ml oil over medium-high. Sauté the celery until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Season with salt.
- Rinse rice under running water until it runs clear. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil and cook the rice until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large mixing bowl.
- In a food processor, pulse the mushrooms and chickpeas until chunky and transfer to the bowl with the rice.
- Add the celery to the food processor and purée until smooth, then transfer it to the bowl.
- Add the eggplant, flour, and vegetable stock to the food processor and process until chunky, then transfer it to a bowl.
- Add the cashews and cumin to the bowl and mix well to combine. Season with salt and divide into 8 patties.
- Heat remaining oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Cook the patties, flipping once, until golden on each side, 5 to 7 minutes. To serve, divide patties between buns and top with caramelized onions, thousand island, cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce.
