Buttermilk Biscuits Recipe

Servings: 12-15

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

5 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

16 tablespoons unsalted butter, frozen and grated (keep frozen until ready to use), plus more, melted

2 cups|473 ml buttermilk

sea salt

Directions

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Add in the butter and mix until pea-sized crumbles form. Add in the buttermilk and mix until just combined, taking care not to overmix. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface. Pat the dough into a ¾-inch thick rectangle and fold the dough over onto itself a total of 5 or 6 times. Pat the dough out again into a rectangle and, using a biscuit cutter, cut out the biscuits making sure to cut straight down and up, instead of twisting the cutter as you are pulling it out of the dough (this will seal the edges of the dough, not allowing the layers of the biscuit to form or rise). The dough should make about 12-15 biscuits. Place the biscuits onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and freeze until ready to use. Heat the oven to 425°F. Brush the tops of the biscuits with melted butter and sprinkle with sea salt. Bake until golden, 20-22 minutes. Serve with butter or honey or both (if you’re smart).

