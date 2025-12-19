You’ve Got Two Days Left to Order a Camp Snap for Christmas Delivery

Early this year, the Camp Snap screenless, digital point-and-shoot camera was all over social media. Enough so that there were shortages all throughout 2025. Pretty wild.

Well, Camp Snap doesn’t seem to be losing steam, as they just released a fancier version called the Camp Snap Pro, right after their debut video camera, the CS-8.

We’re bearing down on Christmas, so if you thought you’d surprise somebody (or somebodies) with a Camp Snap, you’ve got until the end of the day on Sunday, December 22, to order them (from the official Camp Snap site) if you want guaranteed delivery by Christmas.

could be a heck of a stocking stuffer

One doesn’t buy the Camp Snap for what it has. One buys it for what it doesn’t have. Namely, there’s no screen on the rear of the case through which to obsess over photographs. You take pictures, and you get to see them later through the Camp Snap app.

It’s sort of a twisted digital take on the old analog way of shooting film. When I tested the Camp Snap, I found its optics were about what you’d expect for a sub-$100 camera. But that’s not the point.

It’s a camera for impromptu shots of backyard barbecues, pool parties, and bar hangs. That’s because it’s designed not let you get sucked into the art of photography; it just wants you to take the dang photograph and get on with your night.

You get free shipping in the US if you spend over $100, which means either springing for the CS-8 video camera or buying more than one Camp Snap point-and-shoot.

Guaranteed delivery by Christmas is only offered if you buy from Camp Snap itself. I’m leaving the other retailers in the products below, you silly readers, because you may want to bundle them with another order, not care about guaranteed Christmas delivery, or want one of the colors that are out of stock on Camp Snap’s own site.