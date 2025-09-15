Cam’ron Admits He Doesn’t Think He’ll Ever Be Friends With Jim Jones Again

They say that time heals all wounds eventually. Things may seem like they’ll never get better due to faults in communication, egos, and stubborn wills. But typically, people find it in their hearts to forgive the other person or they realize what they were squabbling about wasn’t that big of a deal in the first place. However, Cam’ron doesn’t quite find this to be true. Instead, when it comes to his issues with Jim Jones, he suggests they’ll never be resolved, even after 17 years.

Recently, Cam spoke to Memphis Bleek on his Roc Solid podcast. There, Bleek inquires if the problems with Jim Jones could ever be fixed. Ultimately, he doesn’t really hold a grudge towards his former Dipset cohort. “Look, I always wish Jim the best,” he says. “I hope he does well. He came a long way.”

Videos by VICE

However, Cam also argues that if it hasn’t happened within the last 17 years of them fighting, it’s likely never to happen at all.

Cam’Ron Says He’s Fought with Jim Jones for Too Long to Bury The Hatchet

“This is my man who couldn’t rap that turned into my hype man that turned into an artist, directing videos,” Cam adds. “So his hustle is impeccable. We put out our first mixtape, 2001. The album came out in 2003. 2001 to, let’s say, we broke up 2007, 2008… A six, seven-year run. Our first reunion after we broke up was in 2010. If we can’t get it together now…”

Additionally, Cam’ron argues that their issues with one another have lasted longer than their initial run together. Apparently, Jim Jones is still taking shots at him even today too. Cam kind of shrugs that part off and doesn’t see the point of trying to patch up their issues.

“The reunions and arguments and fighting, it’s been 15 years. The run was only seven years. We got 15 years of disputes longer than the run. I’m never going to say never,” Cam’ron says. But at the end of the day, the disputes, it’s 15 years old, and the run was seven years old. I don’t know if it can ever go right, you know? He got records dissing me earlier this year. I don’t really pay it no mind, people send it to me. But he put a song out called ‘Frienemies’ in [2009]. 17 years of diss records towards me. I don’t give a fuck.”