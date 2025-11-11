Cyber Week Is Lit: The Best Weed and CBD Deals Worth Getting High About

VICE
If you’ve been waiting for a sign to stock up on edibles, THC seltzers, or CBD tinctures, this is it. Cyber Week 2025 is lighting up with major deals across the cannabis space. So whether you’re into micro-dosed relaxation or full-spectrum bliss, these sales are lit. Brands like WYNK, Drink Delta, Cornbread Hemp, and TribeTokes are dropping their biggest discounts of the year on everything from THC beverages to CBD gummies, vape carts, and tinctures.

We combed through the best Cyber Monday and Black Friday cannabis sales so you don’t have to. Just add to cart before the good stuff’s gone (and, as always, check your local laws before checking out).

Best Cyber Week Deals on Weed, CBD, and THC

TribeTokes

Get early access to TribeTokes’ Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale and get 25% off. Use code NAUGHTYELF-25 (which expires 12/8). And if you spend over $250, you’ll score a free 5-pack of mini THCA prerolls ($35 value). During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, TribeTokes deals will be available on all CBD, THCA, Delta 8, CBN, and HHC products. Check this page for more Cyber Week product updates and discounts.

SHOP TRIBETOKES’ CYBER WEEK SALE

WYNK

WYNK will have a Black Friday sale from 11/25 to 11/30. The brand says it will be having their biggest discount of the year on their zero-calorie, zero-sugar THC seltzers at 35% off on all orders. On Cyber Monday, from 12/1 to 12/3, all of WYNK’s zero-calorie, zero-sugar THC seltzers will be 30% off. 

SHOP WYNK’S CYBER WEEK SALE

Delta

From 11/28 to 12/2, Delta will be running a promo of 25% off all orders of $150 or, plus free shipping! If you’re not familiar, Delta boasts a lineup of fast-acting, zero-sugar THC seltzers that take the edge off, and are crafted for every vibe and tolerance level. Choose from three precisely dosed options (5mg, 10mg, and 20mg) of premium hemp-derived THC in eight bold, refreshing flavors.

SHOP DELTA’S CYBER WEEK SALE

CBD Market

For Cyber Week CBD Market is featuring discounts across CBD oils, gummies, capsules, topicals, pet products and more. There are picks at various price points, even under $20 if you’re on a budget. You’ll find products already marked down here. For example, their Hemp Bombs oils are currently up to 60% off, alongside markdowns from dozens of other top CBD brands. They also have a coupons hub where you’ll find brand-specific deals, like 30% off NuLeaf Naturals, 30% of cbdMD, and 30% off Charlotte’s Web.

SHOP CBD MARKET’S CYBER WEEK SALE

Cornbread Hemp

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday (from 11/26 to 12/2), all orders over $90 at Cornbread Hemp will get an automatic free variety 4-pack of the THC Seltzers. And the best part is, this offer can be combined with their promo code “BOGO” (a buy one, get one free deal on all gummies, tinctures, topicals, and merch). Practically everything on their site, with the exception of seltzers is buy one get one free.

SHOP CORNBREAD HEMP’S CYBER WEEK SALE

Binoid 

With promo code “BFCM,” you can take an extra 35% off your order at Binoid (for a limited time). The site’s Cyber Monday Deals and Sales page also has a plethora of options—from THC, vape carts, disposables, Delta 8, and more. Discount prices are as marked.

SHOP BINOID’S CYBER WEEK SALE
