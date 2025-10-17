Delta’s Passion Project: The New Seltzer and a Brand Glow-Up

Delta got a refresh. They hit the salon and got a makeover, and then hit the gym and got hotter. The new rebrand is groovy and happy-go-lucky, with a stylish and colorful design that captures the vibrancy of the flavors inside the can. And the Delta Passion Fruit THC Seltzer is the standout drink for me.

More Muscle in Every Sip

Delta heard my prayers, and they answered them with this 20mg Delta-9 THC seltzer. The brand’s Tropical Mango Seltzer was a light and bubbly refresher, but it only contains 5mg THC. This time, I got to try the heavy-hitting 20mg seltzer, which had a much more profound effect. They also give you a side of relaxation with a smaller dose of CBD, about 2mg.

It’s a great ratio if you’re more interested in getting stoned than feeling soothed. But the hint of CBD helps to keep things fun and chill, so you don’t get anxious or uncomfortable. If you tend to feel paranoid and nervous when high, I do recommend a drink with a higher CBD content, like the SOUL Out of Office THC drinks, which have a 2:1 CBD to THC ratio.

High, Not Hectic

The Delta drinks deliver a dreamy buzz that’s strong but also soft. The come-up is slow, hitting you progressively over the course of about an hour, and offering a high that lasts about another hour before it starts to wind down. From first sip to final feel, the whole ordeal is about 2.5-3 hours. It’s the perfect timeline if you just want a fun but responsible afternoon, or you can keep cracking open can after can for a hazy evening.

With these seltzers, you get to start feeling free and relaxed quickly and can enjoy that floaty feeling for a while. Unlike a strong edible gummy or baked good, the come-down doesn’t leave you sleepy or zonked. It fades evenly, so you can get back to being an adult.

It’s not an incredibly giggly or munchy high. Instead, it surrounds you in a cloud of softness, making every activity a go-with-the-flow kind of feel. I highly recommend one of these babies if you have a semi-stressful task coming up, like a call with your neurotic mother or a trip to IKEA.

I wasn’t so high (and this will depend on your tolerance) that I couldn’t make decisions or socialize, but I was high enough to not be bothered by people bothering me. If you have a higher tolerance, go for the 20mg, if you’re more of a beginner or irregular user, you can get the same effect with the 10mg dose. Or try the 5mg Tropical Mango!

Passionate About Passion Fruit

Delta’s new offerings include a couple of different flavors, but the Passion Fruit is where they really shine. Despite being a zero-calorie beverage, this drink is teeming with a juicy and luscious flavor. It’s sweet but has a hint of tartness that gives it depth and complexity. The tropical and floral profile is punchy but not overwhelming, hitting a brilliant balance between bold and breezy.

Passion fruit is generally a rich flavor, but it’s hard to bring this kind of profile to a zero-calorie drink. This one isn’t too light or too bubbly or too plain. It’s delicate and almost full-bodied enough to rival a 100-calorie THC seltzer. With the 20mg drinks, you may notice a subtle hemp flavor. I did not, but friends who tried it noticed a slight aftertaste, definitely not enough to dissuade them from enjoying them.

Delta also added Blood Orange, Pink Lemonade, and Blueberry Acai to the lineup. The former two are airy, like the Tropical Mango, while the Blueberry Acai has a heavier flavor, like berry juice with some fizz. For me, the Passion Fruit is the star of the fruity show.

Cute, Cursive, and Color-Coded

Let’s talk about the new vibes! The first time I tried Delta, the company was still leaning into a modern and clean aesthetic that had the Illuminati pyramid, also known as the Radiant Delta. Don’t worry, the brand isn’t pulling strings behind the US government. And to sever any speculative ties to the Illuminati (that’s a joke; this was probably just a fun rebrand), they’ve changed their look!

They ditched the pyramid and evil eye designs and now have a funky and laidback design that suits the products. With lowercase cursive, bold colors, and a flowy design, it’s a whole new Delta.

The new look is cute and casual, but what I really love is their new color-coding design. All the 5mg drinks come in silver cans with colorful writing. The 10mg drinks have different-colored cans that match the flavor profile, with silver writing. Lastly, the expert-level 20mg drinks all have rich purple-colored cans with colorful writing. It’s simple — the darker the design, the heavier the hemp. It’s a sensational design strategy, so you can get a feel for the drink’s strength before you even read the label.

Delta’s Prices Are the Real Trip

Delta just wants you to have a happy high, and they’re practically giving these away. You can pay just about anything you want, as the prices change depending on the dosage, number of cans, and how you buy. Of course, the 5mg drinks are the cheapest, and the 20mg are the most expensive. You can save by buying in bulk, and the options are four, 12, or 24 cans in a pack. Lastly, you can make a one-time purchase or sign up for a subscription to save 20%.

At their very cheapest, these can be $3 per 5mg can. At their most expensive, they’re $5.50 per 20mg can. The average price for a 5mg THC drink is around $6.50. With these, you’re paying less and getting four times the THC. If that doesn’t convince you to give these a try, I don’t know what will.

The Passion Is Real

Delta has stepped up their game. They stepped up their flavors, their dosages, and their designs. The only thing they didn’t up is the price of these drinks, so you can get more taste and THC for the same dollar. Many zero-calorie THC drinks lack flavor or have really low dosages. Delta has side-stepped all those shenanigans to deliver the delicious, high-dose Delta Passion Fruit THC Seltzer that doesn’t come with any silly calorie guilt. Plus, the new cans are fabulous.

