Cannons Bassist Paul Davis Forced to Leave Tour for Emergency Brain Surgery

Los Angeles’ Cannons have revealed that founding bassist, Paul Davis, has left the indie pop band’s current tour due to serious health reasons. Davis suffered an accident that caused cranial trauma and ultimately led to him needing emergency brain surgery.

“As some of you may have noticed at our last show in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Paul wasn’t performing with us,” the band wrote in a statement shared on social media. “At our show in Dallas the week before, he had an accident, and although we didn’t know it at the time, he was suffering from bleeding to his brain.”

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“As the week went on, he understandably started feeling worse, and we all agreed it was best for him to go home and focus on recovering,” the statement continued. “Yesterday, Paul underwent emergency brain surgery. He’s now in the hospital and recovering well.”

As some of you may have noticed at our last show in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Paul wasn’t performing with us. At our show in Dallas the week before, he had an accident and although we didn’t know it at the time, he was suffering from bleeding to his brain. pic.twitter.com/gaKXaMv8Du — Cannons (@cannonstheband) April 13, 2026

Cannons went on to say that Davis’ “prognosis is good, but he’ll need some time before he’s ready to rejoin us on the road.” They will “be continuing the tour and carrying him with us every night. We’ll be out there playing these shows for you, Paul. If you’re coming out, your support means more than ever right now.”

Finally, the statement concluded: “Please keep Paul in your thoughts and send him all the love you can.”

Davis is getting a lot of support from friends and fans of Cannons

In the wake of Davis’ health crisis, the instrumentalist has been receiving many supportive comments on social media. On Instagram, P.O.D. guitarist Marcos Curiel penned, “Man, my guy. Sending over all the positive vibrations. Love, strength & peace. To a speedy recovery, hermano. Love ya, dude.”

Cat Power added, “All my deepest loving embraces, prayers, & warmth to the entire [Cannons] family & friends.

Over on X (Twitter), a fan wrote, “Wow! I wish Paul the best of recoveries. Much love to him and all of you. Tough moments and the fact you will continue with the tour makes it even tougher, but it can also bring lots of love and good energy for you all.”

One last commentor added, “Health is more important. Thoughts and prayers are with Paul. Get well soon! We love you, Paul!”