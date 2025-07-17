CD Projekt Red Confirms Major Feature Won't Ever Come to 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Following the release of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3, CD Projekt Red answered fan questions on social media. However, the Polish developer confirmed there is one major feature that they have “no plans” to bring to the game, no matter how much players ask for it.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 is now live on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The update adds customizable motorcycles, AutoDrive, and a new taxi fast-travel system to the base game. The patch also features a handful of new vehicles and quests to unlock them. However, one feature not coming to the game anytime soon is a third-person camera perspective.

Following Patch 2.3’s launch, the official Cyberpunk 2077 X account responded to a fan who brought up the camera feature. “Add third person perspective,” the user tweeted. CD Projekt Red quickly responded and confirmed that it won’t be happening. “Sorry, we have no such plans.” While CD Projekt Red has spoken out about a Cyberpunk 2077 third-person mode in past interviews, this is the first time they have openly shut the idea down as a possibility.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

During the 2023 Investor Day conference, the developer said they didn’t have regrets making Cyberpunk first-person. “There are no regrets on our part. What we wanted was for Cyberpunk to have its own identity and to be noticeable as this different thing. These days, it’s YouTube, Twitch, and screenshots that sell games, and this is the way one can use to show that identity and individuality to players.”

Third-Person Mode Wouldn’t Be Very Good At this point

Screenshot: Nexus Mod silkkthesocker, CD Projekt Red

This might be a divisive opinion, but I don’t think third-person is very good in Cyberpunk 2077. Specifically, I’ve installed mods on my PC version and made the game worse. I know there are a lot of Cyberpunk fans who love these mods, though, so I might be in the minority on this one. The issue isn’t the mods themselves, but that it just feels clunky since the entire game was designed with a first-person perspective.

I’m not an expert on game development, but I imagine CD Projekt Red would have to completely overhaul the entire game if they were to ever release a third-person perspective update. With Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 possibly being the last major update, I just don’t see that as being feasible. If we do get future updates, I imagine they will continue to be smaller quality-of-life changes that keep the game feeling fresh. But a third-person perspective would be a major overhaul to the game’s core design.

I actually felt similarly about Resident Evil Village‘s third-person mode added in the Deluxe Edition. Something about it just felt off. However, since Resident Evil Requiem was designed from the ground up with the perspective in mind, it already feels much better. But hey, that’s just me. Based on CD Projekt Red’s firm stance on the matter? It appears the dream for a third-person perspective is dead in Cyberpunk 2077. Or at the very least, not likely to happen anytime soon.