Celebrate ‘Ghostbusters’ 30th Anniversary with a New Remix from Eclectic Method

Ghostbusters (Eclectic Method Remix) from Eclectic Method on Vimeo.

Eclectic Method audiovisual remix artist and ‘digital outlaw’ Jonny Wilson has exactly what you need to get into the Halloween spirit: an epic remix of the Ghostbusters movie. Just in time to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary, the music video mashes together three fast-paced minutes of Ghostbusting action, making us nostalgic for 1980s classics, low-tech special effects, bad-hair styles, and young Bill Murray.

Videos by VICE

“It’s Halloween and it’s been 30 years since Ghostbusters was released so I’m hitting two bats with one pumpkin with this Ghostbusters remix,” says Wilson in the video description. “Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd’s classic gets the rewind…..streams are crossed, Zuul prepares us for the coming of Gozer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow man appears in all his guises.”

Enjoy Eclectic Method’s Ghostbusters remix above while you check out our favorite moments from the video, below:

Get ghouly with Jonny Wilson’s Ghostbuster Remix, and check more of his work on Eclectic Method’s tumblr. Just remember: “Don’t cross the streams!”

Related Links:

Eclectic Method Remixes The Fantastical Future (As Told By Hollywood)

Ghostbusters Gets A Pop Culture Remix In Stop-Motion Lego Tribute

“Back To The Future” Gets The Remix Treatment From Pogo & Skye

[Premiere] Pharrell Goes Anime In This Remix Video For Takashi Murakami’s “Jellyfish Eyes”