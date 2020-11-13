Celery Root and Potato Rösti Recipe

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the dressing:

½ cup|140 grams sour cream

2 tablespoons|40 grams tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ tablespoon horseradish

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon smoked paprika

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the rösti:

1 ½ pounds|685 grams (about 3) russet potatoes, peeled and coarsely grated

8 ounces|200 grams (about ½ small) celery root, peeled and coarsely grated

1 red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons minced chives, plus more to garnish

2 teaspoons kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

6 tablespoons|85 grams unsalted butter

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

pastrami gravlax, to serve

lemon wedges, to serve

Directions

Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, mix together the sour cream, ketchup, mustard, horseradish, Worcestershire, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the rösti: Rinse the potatoes and celery root in a colander under cold water until the water runs clear. Squeeze out as much moisture as possible, then pat dry with a clean kitchen towel. Place the potato and celery root mixture in a large bowl and toss with the red onion, chives, salt, pepper, and eggs. Melt 3 tablespoons of the butter with 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Using an offset spatula, press the celery root and potato mixture into an even layer in the skillet and cook, rotating the skillet frequently to avoid hot spots, until golden on the edges (take a peek and make sure it’s golden underneath, too, and not burning!), 12 to 15 minutes. Run a rubber spatula around the edges of the rösti, then place a plate on the skillet and invert the rösti onto the plate. Melt the remaining butter with the remaining oil in the skillet. Slide the rösti back into the skillet, golden side up, and cook until cooked through and the underside is golden, about 15 minutes more. Remove the rösti by flipping it back onto the plate and season with salt. Transfer the rösti to a cutting board to cool slightly, then cut into wedges. Sprinkle with the chives and serve with the dressing, gravlax, and lemon wedges.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.