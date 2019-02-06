Cheese Calzone Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the dough:

1 ½ cups|355 ml water heated to 110-115° F

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Videos by VICE

for the filling:

2 ⅓ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 cups ricotta cheese

1 lemon, zested plus 1 tablespoon juice

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil



to serve:

marinara sauce

Directions

Make the dough: Whisk together the water, yeast, olive oil, and salt. Let the yeast foam for 5 minutes. Add in 3 cups of flour and use your dough hook to knead. Knead for a minimum of 5 minutes, until the dough is smooth and just slightly tacky, but not sticky. Add the additional ½ cup of flour if needed and knead until smooth. Place the dough in a large, well oiled bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and put in a warm place to proof for 1 hour, or wrap the dough in plastic wrap and store in your refrigerator until you’re ready to use it. Assemble the calzone: Heat the oven to 500°F. In a small bowl, mix the ricotta with the lemon juice and zest and season with salt and pepper. Divide your dough into 4 equal-sized balls. On a lightly floured surface and working with one ball of dough at a time, roll the dough out into a 9 to 10-inch circle. Place ⅓ cup of the mozzarella down the middle of the dough and top with ½ cup of the ricotta. Top with ¼ cup more mozzarella, then gently lift one side of the dough up and over the filling. Using the handle of the pizza cutter (or a fork), seal the dough about ¼-inch in. Repeat with remaining dough and ingredients. Drizzle 2 sheet trays with the olive oil and gently lift the calzones onto the sheet tray. Cut a small “X” onto the top of each calzone and brush with olive oil. Bake until golden and puffed, about 15 minutes. Serve with marinara sauce.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.