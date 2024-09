Chef’s Night Out: Kebabs, Sake Bombs, and Space Rock in Hackney with Rita’s

We spent a boozy and boisterous evening with the crew from Rita’s , including chef Gabriel Pryce, resident cocktail expert Missy Flynn, and their business partner and “papa” Deano Jo. In this episode of Chef’s Night Out , the trio takes us on a meat- and alcohol-heavy tour of Hackney, London, and introduces us to a few of their regular haunts, finishing the night with raucous live music from Riddles at everyone’s favourite dive bar: The Alibi.