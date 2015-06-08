Chef’s Night Out: Kebabs, Sake Bombs, and Space Rock in Hackney with Rita’s

We spent a boozy and boisterous evening with the crew from Rita’s, including chef Gabriel Pryce, resident cocktail expert Missy Flynn, and their business partner and “papa” Deano Jo. In this episode of Chef’s Night Out, the trio takes us on a meat- and alcohol-heavy tour of Hackney, London, and introduces us to a few of their regular haunts, finishing the night with raucous live music from Riddles at everyone’s favourite dive bar: The Alibi.
WATCH: More episodes of Chef’s Night Out
Videos by VICE
Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!