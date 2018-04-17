Chicken Curry Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the curry:

3 pounds|1361 grams boneless and skinless chicken breasts and thighs

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon curry powder

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 fresh limes, juiced, plus more to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil

6 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

¾ cup|177 ml chicken stock

¾ cup roughly chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more for garnish

3 tablespoons jerk seasoning, preferably Dunns River

1 sprig fresh rosemary, leaves picked and minced

1 sprig fresh thyme

3 large Russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 (13.5 ounce|383 gram) cans coconut milk

1 (3-inch) piece ginger, peeled and grated

2 large carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces

1 small yellow onion, diced

for the chickpeas:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 large cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

½ habanero, stemmed and diced

fresh lime juice, to taste

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons roughly chopped cilantro

Directions

Make the curry: Season the chicken all over with the cayenne, curry powder, salt, and pepper. Squeeze the lime juice all over and let sit for 15 minutes. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic and cook 1 to 2 minutes, until lightly golden. Add the chicken and, working in batches, brown it all over, about 3 to 5 minutes per batch. Return the chicken to the pan along with the chicken stock, cilantro leaves and stems, jerk seasoning, rosemary, thyme, potatoes, coconut milk, and ginger and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes, then add in the carrots and onion. Cook until the carrots are just tender, 10 minutes longer. Season with salt and pepper and more lime juice, if you like. Keep warm. Meanwhile, make the chickpeas: Melt the butter and olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add the onion and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add the chickpeas, habanero, salt, and pepper and cook for 2 minutes longer. Ladle in some curry sauce, about ½ cup, until the chickpeas are well coated. Season with salt and pepper and toss in the cilantro. Serve with the curry.

