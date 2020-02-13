Makes 10

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 3 hours and 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the filling (pine):

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ pounds|680 grams medium onions, finely diced

4 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

2 pounds|1 kilogram flank steak, finely diced

2 beef bouillon cubes

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 cup|250 ml white wine

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 large eggs

20 black olives

30 Sultanas or golden raisins for the dough:

9 cups|1.3 kilograms all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

4 teaspoons baking powder

½ cup|125 ml white wine

12 tablespoons|180 grams unsalted butter, melted

3 large egg yolks

1 tablespoon whole milk

Directions

Make the filling: Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add the onions and cook until soft, 10 minutes. Add the cumin and paprika and cook 30 seconds more, then stir in the beef, bouillon cube, and chili power. Cook, stirring, until the beef is lightly browned, 4 minutes, then stir in the wine. Cover and simmer on low until the beef is tender, about 45 minutes. Cool completely and set aside until ready to use. Make the dough: Place 2 cups water in a small saucepan with 1 tablespoon salt. Heat over low until the salt dissolves and keep warm. In a large bowl, mix the flour with the baking powder. Add the wine, butter, and 2 egg yolks and mix until small crumbs form. Transfer to a work surface and slowly begin to knead in the water. Using your hands, knead until a smooth dough forms. Divide the dough into two equal-sized balls and cover each with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add the whole eggs and cook for 10 minutes, then rinse under cold water. When cool enough to handle, peel the eggs and quarter lengthwise. Heat the oven to 375°F. Combine the last egg yolk with the milk in a small bowl. On a lightly floured work surface and working with one piece of dough at a time, roll the dough into a 24-inch circle. Cut the dough into five 8-inch circles. Place a heaping ½ cup filling in the middle of each circle, then top with 2 olives, a piece of egg, and 3 raisins. Brush the outside of each circle with water, then fold in half, pressing the air pockets out and sealing the dough. Working with the straight edge of the circle closest to you, fold the left half of the curve inwards, sealing, then the right side. Seal completely, then brush with the egg wash and transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the other piece of dough and ingredients. Bake the empanadas until golden all over, about 35 to 40 minutes. Cool slightly, then serve.

