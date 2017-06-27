Chili Dogs Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
¼ cup|60 ml grapeseed oil
1 pound|454 grams ground beef
½ cup diced sweet banana peppers
10 garlic cloves, minced
3 ribs celery, diced
1 yellow onion, diced
3 tablespoons cayenne pepper
3 tablespoons smoked paprika
3 tablespoons sweet paprika
1 (6 ounce|170 gram) can tomato paste
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Make the chili: In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the beef and cook, stirring, until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the banana peppers, garlic, celery, and onion and cook until soft, 7 to 8 minutes.
- Add the cayenne and smoked and sweet paprika and cook, stirring, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook 2 minutes longer.
- Add 3 cups|750 ml water to cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 45 minutes, until thick. Season with salt and pepper.
- To serve, cook the hot dog over the flame that the chili was cooked over until charred all over, 3 to 5 minutes. Place hot dog in buns, top with chili, banana peppers, onion, and mustard and get into it.
