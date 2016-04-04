Italian Global Bass Heroes Ckrono & Slesh Rep Their Hometown with a New EP

Even with a name like global bass, when many people think of the genre, their minds probably turn more to the lands of South America, Africa, and the Caribbean—versus Italy. Nevertheless, Florence-based label, Voodoo Rebel, has been spreading these type of banging tones—from tropical to UK bass, and African-tinged dubstep—all around the planet via acts like Clap! Clap!, and most recently with a new EP by their hometown heroes Ckrono & Slesh. First dropped by our southern family down at THUMP Mexico, we’re thrilled to feature “Vodka Tonic” from the Kayapo EP ; a musical exploration which brings together a wide range of rhythms and sounds, with a consistent focus on darker sounds pulling from grime and more traditional dubstep. Check it out below.

Videos by VICE