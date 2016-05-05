Classic Guacamole Recipe

Makes: a lot

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 small jalapeno, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped

1 small vine-ripe tomato, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped

½ red onion, finely chopped

3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 avocado, peeled, pitted, and finely chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

tortilla chips, for serving

Directions

In a mortar and pestle, lightly smash the jalapeno, tomato, and red onion. Add the cilantro, lime juice, avocado, salt, and pepper and mix well to combine. Serve with tortilla chips.

