Classic Guacamole Recipe

Makes: a lot
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 small jalapeno, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped
1 small vine-ripe tomato, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped
½ red onion, finely chopped
3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 avocado, peeled, pitted, and finely chopped
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
In a mortar and pestle, lightly smash the jalapeno, tomato, and red onion. Add the cilantro, lime juice, avocado, salt, and pepper and mix well to combine. Serve with tortilla chips.
