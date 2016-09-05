Conan O’Brien Went to Berghain Yesterday and Not Everybody Is Happy

American television host Conan O’Brien is currently in the techno capital of Berlin filming material for his show CONAN on TBS, and yesterday he made a stop at the city’s famous Berghain club. The same day, a photo of the comedian and his crew outside the venue made its way onto Instagram via Chicago DJ Marea Vierge-Noire aka The Black Madonna, who noted in her caption that O’Brien was “doing comedy.”

In the comments section of the post, she has since criticized O’Brien for using the club as a backdrop for comedy, stating that she was “questioning the intent of a straight man standing in front of a club full queer folks making jokes about the club.”

“I don’t need to know what he’s joking about to know that he’s taking millions of people into a space that is private for a good reason,” she added. “I’m not humorless about any subject. But turning a space like this into a comedy spectacle for a largely straight American audience with no context other than the club being private and gay is a problem…Conan is a comedian that millions of people watch nightly in a country on the verge of having Donald Trump for a president. That context matters.” See the original Instagram post below.

Vierge-Noire and Brooklyn DJ Mike Servito's January B2B set at San Francisco party As You Like It is one of our favorite mixes of the year so far.



