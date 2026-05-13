ConcernedApe Explains The Big Reason Working on The Haunted Chocolatier Has Been Harder Than Stardew Valley

ConcernedApe is working five days a week on The Haunted Chocolatier, but there are a few big changes in his life that have made completing the game more challenging than his original work on Stardew Valley.

ConcernedApe Shares His Haunted Chocolatier Work Schedule

Screenshot: ConcernedApe

Eric Barone, better known as ConcernedApe by many of his fans, recently chatted with GameInformer and shared some details about why making progress on The Haunted Chocolatier is more challenging than his original work on Stardew Valley.

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“[making Haunted Chocolatier is] a lot harder than when I was making Stardew Valley… I need to just disappear, go into a cabin, and work without distraction. So it is very difficult and distracting, I’ll be honest, to have Stardew Valley and have people sending me fan mail. I appreciate that people love the game so much, but it is true that it’s difficult to juggle all those things and to be able to fully lock in.”

The creator is not only trying to develop a brand-new game as a one-person team, but he is also managing updates and maintenance to one of the most successful indie games of all time and managing general business overhead that he did not have to deal with at all while making his previous game.

It’s easy to see how the hours can quickly slip away with that much responsibility on his shoulders. He also explained in the interview that he’s basically working seven days a week. He dedicates five days to The Haunted Chocolatier and two days to Stardew Valley each week.

During the interview, ConcernedApe also teased the size of The Haunted Chocolatier. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise at all that it sounds incredibly ambitious.

“It’s way bigger than Stardew Valley, at least in terms of the amount of maps, the amount of monsters, the depth to the whole item system, and all the equipment slots and all the stuff like this. Everything is cranked up.”

ConcernedApe definitely moves at his own pace and will share more updates on The Haunted Chocolatier whenever he feels they are truly ready. It’s not uncommon for him to go a long time without sharing news, but fans can rest assured that the game is progressing and moving along through the lengthy development cycle.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Stardew Valley, The Haunted Chocolatier, and anything else ConcernedApe is working on.

The Haunted Chocolatier does not have a release window at this time.