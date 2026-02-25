Continue Handling DJ Duties Even After You Bite the Dust With Spotify and Liquid Death’s Un-urn-ving New Collab

The newest innovation in post-life technology is here, thanks to Spotify and Liquid Death. On February 24, 2026, the music streaming platform and the irreverent canned water brand launched the Eternal Playlist Urn. It’s a sleek, discreet Bluetooth speaker shaped like an urn. Yes, like the one your grandma lives (doesn’t live?) in.

According to a promotional video on Liquid Death’s website, it would appear that a Bluetooth-equipped urn is exactly what it sounds like: a polyester resin urn capable of holding deceased remains and bumping your favorite Spotify mixes. Are the ashes supposed to be yours? Your granddad’s? Your dead cat’s? We suppose that’s up to you, dear consumer. But if you’re interested, you’ll need to act quick. Only 150 are available, per Liquid Death.

The Bluetooth speaker is built into the lid of the urn, which comes in an all-white colorway with subtle branding. Logically, since the lid comes off, we could safely assume the inside of the urn is hollow. So, logically, you can put grandad’s ashes in there and let him listen to Creedence Clearwater Revival for the rest of eternity. Alternatively, you can introduce him to new music he’d probably like beyond the grave. Or, if grandpa was a jerk, put Lou Reed’s Metal Machine Music on repeat. The options are endless. Unlike grandpa (my condolences).

The promo video for the Eternal Playlist Urn claims that this new speaker will reduce hauntings (claims have not been verified). Because, really, the worst part about being dead is that you can’t jam out to your favorite playlists anymore. The entire The Conjuring franchise would be very different if they just played the ghosts a little Rolling Stones.

Spotify has thought of that, too. In addition to the Bluetooth speaker, a new feature on Spotify lets you create your afterlife playlist. It’s all part of preparing for death. Write your will, settle your affairs, and curate a playlist for the grave.

The Eternal Playlist Generator is available on Spotify in the U.S., and only on the mobile app. By selecting certain vibes, Spotify will generate a curated playlist for your eternal rest. My personal Eternal Playlist, for example, generated tracks from The Growlers, The Voidz, TV Girl, Gully Boys, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. There were also Arctic Monkeys, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, and The Killers. In general, it populates in the same way most personalized Spotify playlists do: By blending the new gimmick with the user’s listening history.

Overall, not a bad investment if you’re into novelty items, work as an undertaker, or, ideally, both. As far as using it as an actual urn, the price is a bit hefty for that. Maybe spend $100 for a regular urn and just rest an Oontz speaker on top. Call that the Party Urn on a budget.

Photo via Spotify/Liquid Death