Couple With 34-Year Age Gap Shared Their Relationship Rules, and the Internet Lost It

Gracen and Kevin Greagan have a 34-year age gap, a lake house in South Carolina, and a list of relationship rules they’d like to share with the class. The internet, predictably, had a few notes.

The couple posted a video from their Greenville deck, laying out four non-negotiables: pray together every night, don’t drink unless you’re with each other, serve each other even during conflict, and never keep score. Three of those are relationship advice you’d hear from any decent couples therapist. The fourth one is where things got interesting.

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Kevin, 60, went out of his way to clarify that the drinking rule was mutual. Nobody imposed it on anybody. “There’s a vulnerability in drinking and being intoxicated, and that’s not something I wanna be without my partner present,” he said. Gracen, 26, backed him up completely. The comments section had a different read on the whole thing.

“If you don’t ‘allow’ one another to consume alcohol without your significant other, this only proves your lack of self-control,” one viewer wrote. Others called the whole setup “forced.” Someone else cut straight to it: “I also hate working.” Another added, “Excited that my wife could be born in three years.”

‘Non-Negotiable Rules’ Are a No-Go

Relationship expert Beck Thompson, head coach at the Relationship Circle, told news.com.au the rules themselves aren’t the issue. “Praying together, not keeping score, showing up with kindness even when you’re in conflict, these are things I encourage in my own clients.” What gave her pause was the packaging. “The moment you call something a ‘non-negotiable rule’ in a relationship, it shifts the tone from connection to compliance. Healthy couples tend to arrive at these things naturally, not announce them like a contract.”

On the alcohol rule, she had more to say. Pre-emptively defending a boundary before anyone’s even challenged it, Thompson said, is itself a red flag. “Defensiveness is usually a signal that, on some level, you already know something looks off.”

Predictably, the age gap got its own treatment in the comments. Gold digger accusations, lake house envy, someone doing the math on what year Gracen was born. Thompson had little patience for that part. “A 34-year age gap isn’t automatically a problem. Adults get to choose who they love.”

Kevin and Gracen have seen the comments, and they’re not exactly devastated. “People hear rules, and they think control, but we hear clarity and alignment,” Gracen said. “You do you, and we’ll do us.”