Crab Eggs Benedict Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the eggs Benedict:

¼ cup|60 ml white vinegar

4 large eggs

2 English muffins, halved

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 ounces|225 grams picked crab meat

1 ½ teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

½ lemon

1 avocado

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

crispy garlic, to serve

for the hollandaise:

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

3 large egg yolks

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Directions

Poach the eggs: Bring 8 cups|1892 ml water and the vinegar to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium. Using a spoon, create a whirlpool in the saucepan. Drop an egg in and give the water another swirl. You can poach a few eggs at a time. Poach for 2 minutes and 30 seconds, then, using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water to stop them from cooking and to hold. Repeat cooking the remaining eggs. Refrigerate the eggs until ready to use. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium. Add the English muffins and toast until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Divide the muffins between two plates. Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter in the skillet. Add the crab and Old bay and toss to combine. Squeeze in the juice of half a lemon and keep warm. Meanwhile, make the hollandaise. Place the lemon juice, Old Bay, salt, and egg yolks in the bowl of a blender. Give them a whizz, then, with the motor running, slowly stream in the melted butter until emulsified and thick. To serve, bring a medium saucepan of water to a low simmer. Carefully add the eggs and warm through for about 2 minutes. Meanwhile, top each of the muffins with some crab meat. Halve, pit, and slice the avocado and divide among the muffins. Season the avocados with salt and pepper. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to the top of the avocado slices. Season the eggs with salt and drizzle each with hollandaise. Sprinkle with the crispy garlic and serve.

