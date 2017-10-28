Craftwerk: Newburgh

In June 2012, Chris Basso and Paul Halayko decided to transform a 5,000-square-foot old 1860 factory in Newburgh, NY into a place where people could gather with family and friends to play, eat, and most importantly, drink great beer. We were lucky enough to have brewmaster Chris and president Paul invite us into this old renovated factory to see the inner workings of Newburgh Brewing Company.

While showing us around, Chris demonstrates how he makes Newburgh’s October seasonal beer, Squashtober. In order to get that great fresh pumpkin taste, Chris takes local pumpkins, roasts them for four hours, and brews the pumpkin puree right into the beer. With the start of canning, Chris and Paul are hoping to share their beer throughout all of New York as well as most of the East Coast.

Videos by VICE

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in January 2016. For more about beer, check out our friends at BeerAdvocate.