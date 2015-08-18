Crate Expectations: Matador

Like most people, DJs and producers have specific songs tied to events throughout their lives. In Crate Expectations, we extract a playlist from their memories to tell their story. This week’s subject is Matador, who’s playing one of his acclaimed live sets at the THUMP hosted Verboten StageONE party this weekend, August 23, alongside Jamie xx and Maya Jane Coles. In a special edition of the series, we’ve asked the Dublin-based Minus star to give us a peak into the tracks that he’s grown with as an artist, as well as the jams that soundtrack his open-air summer sets.

THUMP: What’s the first song you ever loved to play outside in the summer?

Matador: As a DJ, it was Layo & Bushwacka’s “Love Story.”



What’s the most outrageous guilty pleasure song you’ve ever dropped at a party, successfully?

I’ve made a few edits and remixes of some unconventional tracks I love, Kasabian “LSF” being one of them.

What track of your own do you hate the most?

I don’t hate any, however there are certain tracks that I get tired of hearing often, thats why it’s so important to always have something on the go (production-wise), to keep those sets fresh.

What is your all-time favorite techno closing track?

So many to choose from—something melodic from Garnier always works like a treat.

