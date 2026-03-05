Crimson Desert Confirmed to Use New PS5 Pro Feature

Crimson Desert is following in the recent footsteps of Resident Evil Requiem by putting the PS5 Pro’s latest feature to use for enhanced visuals.

Crimson Desert Will Use The Upgraded PSSR upscaler

Console gamers who want to have a graphical experience on par with powerful gaming PCs are likely drawn to the PS5 Pro and its long list of bells and whistles. One of the most exciting features of the console is PSSR, which is an AI library that analyzes game images pixel by pixel as it upscales them.

Starting with the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, the PSSR system was upgraded to allow for even more impressive visuals and performance on the PS5 Pro. The algorithm and neural network used in the new PSSR stem from Sony’s Project Amethyst partnership with AMD.

Through AMD’s FSR 4 upscaling technology, PC gamers have already seen the benefits of that collaboration. With the updated PSSR, the PS5 Pro is able to deliver the very latest of this co-developed technology with a further six months of refinement.

Today, Sony confirmed that the graphically demanding Crimson Desert is also planning to use the upgraded PSSR system to make the PS5 Pro experience the ultimate way to play the upcoming open-world action-adventure game…

“On PS5 Pro, the recent upgrade to PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) makes it possible for Crimson Desert to hit 4K resolutions at higher frame rates, and its raytracing capabilities make lighting effects more realistic and natural.”

Additionally, the PS5 Pro’s SSD is key for streaming the huge world, for a start, and developers will make heavy use of the PS5 Pro’s High CPU Frequency Mode to make viewing and moving through the world as seamless as possible.

A recent Sony Blog post detailed a hands-on experience of the massive open-world game and shared new gameplay footage of the upcoming title. The game certainly looks enormous and visually stunning, so it could make a compelling case for the PS5 Pro upgrade for any gamers who have been debating whether the expensive hardware could be worth the investment at this point in the console cycle.

PS5 Pro owners should expect a system software update arriving this month. Selecting “Enhance PSSR Image Quality” in Settings on PS5 Pro will allow you to experience the new PSSR with any PS5 Pro games that currently support PSSR.

Crimson Desert releases March 19 on PS5.