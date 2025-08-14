If you looked up at the sky last night, you might have noticed that the moon is losing some of its glow. In other words, it’s moving closer to the new moon—phase one of a new lunar cycle.

Currently, today’s moon is a waning gibbous. This phase occurs just before the third quarter moon, when the moon reaches 50 percent illumination or less. During this time, the left half of the moon’s face is illuminated from our view in the Northern Hemisphere.

Videos by VICE

Today’s waning gibbous is less illuminated than yesterday’s. It is also rising later at night, visible as a semicircle during the early morning hours. Currently, it’s sitting in the zodiac sign Aries. Here’s everything you should know about today’s moon.

Current Moon Phase: August 14, 2025

Today’s current moon phase is a waning gibbous in Aries. According to The Nine Planets of The Solar System, “This is the first phase after the full moon, where the illumination of the moon decreases each day until it reaches 50 percent (the last quarter phase).”

The waning gibbous is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle. Currently, the moon is 20.47 days old and has a 67 percent illumination.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the phase directly following the full moon, when we officially enter into the second half of the lunar cycle. The moon is not yet a crescent, still presenting as a semicircle in the sky. However, it loses its illumination as the days pass.

“The waning (shrinking) gibbous Moon will rise after sunset in the east, transit the meridian after midnight, before setting after sunrise in the west,” The Nine Planets of The Solar System reports. “During this phase, the illumination of the moon will go down from 99 percent to 50.1 percent. Technically, the phase starts as soon as the full moon has passed, but it can be difficult to calculate and differentiate the first stage of a waning gibbous moon from a full moon when 98-99 percent of the moon’s surface is illuminated.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries

Not only is today’s moon a waning gibbous, but it is also situated in the astrological sign of Aries. If you’re into astrology, you might be familiar with this fiery, energetic sign.

According to Zodiac Signs, “As the first sign in the zodiac, the presence of Aries always marks the beginning of something energetic and turbulent. They are continuously looking for dynamic, speed, and competition, always being the first in everything—from work to social gatherings.”

When the moon moves into Aries, there’s often a feeling of restlessness and a desire for action. However, according to AstroSeek, you shouldn’t rush any major decisions at this time. Rather, take a beat to reflect and embrace any new beginnings or fresh opportunities.

“Try to slow down so that you can decide what you want to do and proceed at your own comfortable pace,” AstroSeek recommends.

Waning Gibbous Symbolism

As we venture deeper into the second half of the lunar cycle, it’s a great time to express gratitude for anything that came into fruition over the past few weeks. Even if you learned some shocking revelations, know they were necessary for your growth and alignment.

Additionally, continue to release what no longer serves you or is blocking you from getting what you truly desire. For example, if you’ve been struggling with self-doubt, make a conscious effort not to allow it to hold you back from putting yourself out there. Much like the moon herself, you deserve to be seen.