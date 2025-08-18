Today (August 18, 2025), the moon phase is a waning crescent. We are losing some of the moon’s illumination from our view here on Earth, as we are nearing a new lunar cycle this weekend. The new moon occurs when the moon seemingly vanishes from the sky, as the sun no longer illuminates the side of the moon that faces us.

Right now, the waning crescent moon is at 23 percent illumination, appearing like a thin, glowing tip of a fingernail. During this phase, the left side of the moon is illuminated. It is the last of the eight phases in the lunar cycle.

This waning crescent is in the sign of Gemini. Here’s everything you should know about today’s moon.

Current Moon Phase: August 18, 2025

Today’s current moon phase is a waning crescent in Gemini. According to Moongiant, “During this part of the Moon cycle, the Moon is getting closer to the Sun as viewed from Earth and the night side of the Moon is facing the Earth with only a small edge of the Moon being illuminated.”

The moon will be more visible just before sunrise in the western sky. In other words, you’ll have to wake up quite early to see it in its glory, though there’s not much to see in terms of glow.

However, “It can also be a great time to see the features of the Moon’s surface,” Moongiant reports. “Along the edge where the illuminated portion meets the dark side, the craters and mountains cast long shadows, making them easier to observe with a telescope or binoculars.”

The waning crescent is the eighth and last phase of the lunar cycle. Currently, the moon is 24.78 days old, meaning the amount of time since the last new moon.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the phase directly before the new moon. Each day, the moon loses a little more illumination until it reaches 0 percent on the new moon, marking the start of a new lunar cycle.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the Sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

The term “waning” refers to the moon’s illumination decreasing, while the term “crescent” refers to the curved shape of the illuminated part of the moon.

Waning Crescent Moon in Gemini

Not only is today’s moon a waning crescent, but it is also situated in the air sign of Gemini. Astrologers label this air sign as communicative and curious.

According to Zodiac Signs, “Expressive and quick-witted, Gemini represents two different personalities in one, and you will never be sure which one you will face. They are sociable, communicative, and ready for fun, with a tendency to suddenly get serious, thoughtful, and restless. They are fascinated with the world itself, extremely curious, with a constant feeling that there is not enough time to experience everything they want to see.”

When the moon enters Gemini, there’s often an increase in introspection and eagerness to socialize. You might feel a desire to explore different topics/concepts, debate with friends, and reflect on your own beliefs/ideas.

Waning Crescent Symbolism

As we approach the new moon this weekend, you might feel a desire to release what’s no longer serving you before starting anew. A waning crescent moon symbolizes a time to surrender and prepare for a new cycle ahead. Get clear about your wants, needs, and desires, and anything that might be blocking them from coming to fruition at this time. Make space for them and prepare to call them forward on the new moon.