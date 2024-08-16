Daily Horoscope: August 16, 2024

Mercury retrograde slides back behind the Sun today, opening the floodgates for even more chaos and mishaps as it directly influences our egos and life paths. A lunar conjunction with Ceres retrograde offers a much-needed salve, reminding us that, above all else, we need to treat ourselves with love and grace no matter how complicated or messy life becomes.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 19 – April 19

It’s always easier to motivate yourself when it’s something you want to do. Thus, while Mars’s assertive energy coincides with Jupiter’s domain over prosperity and expansion, it’d be far wiser to use this cosmic push to tackle projects that require a bit more convincing. Get the hard work out of the way, and then you can focus on the fun stuff.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The stand-off between your ruling planet, Venus, and Saturn retrograde continues today. Now is not the ideal time for taking on new financial responsibilities, nor is it the best time to shift a close relationship drastically. If these things are meant to be, then they’ll still be attainable after you give the planets a few days to align more favorably.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

When nothing seems to be going right, maybe it’s time to try going left. Unexpected mishaps are rarely pleasant, but that doesn’t mean they’re the end of the road. If you take a step back and broaden your perspective a bit, you’ll likely find there is more than one way to tackle this hurdle. Try reaching out to an unbiased friend to get their objective opinion.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Ceres retrograde today, encouraging you to look deeper into the ways you feel nourished and nurtured by your immediate environment. You mustn’t be afraid to ask for these things, Cancer. You’re so willing to appease everyone else’s needs. What’s holding you back from allowing others to do the same for you?

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Rather than waiting for someone else to forge the path ahead, why don’t you give it a go? You’re a natural leader and brave enough to handle this uncharted territory. The novelty of it all might be difficult, evident from a square between the Sun and chaotic Uranus, but the Sun’s ongoing trine with Eris retrograde suggests good things are likely to come of this venture.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A Mercury retrograde and Sun conjunction promises unexpected hiccups, but as stressful and annoying as these might be, they aren’t enough to shake your entire existence off course. Striving for metaphorical straight A’s is admirable, sure, but it’s also pretty unrealistic. Take this loss as a learning lesson, shake it off, and keep moving forward. You’ve got this, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Learning how to say no is an ongoing process. Just because you did it once before doesn’t necessarily mean it automatically becomes effortless the next time around. Still, you must try. With a Venus-Saturn retrograde opposition and a Makemake-Ceres retrograde square in your alignment, the stars are practically screaming at you to look out for yourself today.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There is still plenty of work to be done, even if you’re not ready to take that one big step forward. As your ruling planet, Pluto, remains in a favorable—but largely inactive—sextile with Neptune retrograde, now would be a good time to analyze, plan, and look ahead. If you’re not ready to get out of your comfort zone, then at least take some notes while you’re there.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Be cautious of gazing too intently at a neighbor’s yard. The grass is greener where you water it, and perhaps the reason you’ve been discontent so often is that you aren’t giving yourself ample time to appreciate and enjoy where you’re at right now. Challenging squares between Jupiter and Saturn retrograde (and Venus) urge you to remain in the present.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The universe isn’t one for bargaining, Cap. No matter how hard you try, you’re not going to be able to get past this plateau of personal growth until you finally confront the difficult conversations and obligations you’ve been pushing off to another day. The ongoing Saturn retrograde and Venus opposition argue that “another day” is actually right now.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

While it might not feel like it right now, finding out that a relationship wasn’t what you thought it was is a blessing in disguise. As Uranus battles with Mercury retrograde’s communication issues, a positive sextile between your ruling planet and Neptune retrograde suggests this was a revelation you were due to hear. Now, you can focus on the relationships that work for you.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

There’s nothing wrong with tapping into your sensitive side, but you can’t let it control you, Pisces. We require a healthy balance of sentimentality and logic to best navigate life. As Saturn retrograde and Venus remain opposed under your sign, the stars are asking if you’re holding on because it’s worth it or because you’re too afraid to let go.