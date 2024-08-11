Weekly Horoscope: August 11-17

Last week marked the start of Mercury retrograde, and its effects continue into this week as the planet regresses further backward in orbit. Notable celestial alignment changes include a tense square between a first-quarter Moon and the tiny retrograde planet midweek, with the Moon offering some much-needed motivation to overcome Mercurian obstacles that pop up.

The Moon makes yet another potent aspect when it directly opposes a conjunction between Mars, a planet that governs action, energy, and aggression, and Jupiter, which governs good luck, expansiveness, and optimism. The lunar waxing gibbous phase indicates the potential for great change, which of course, comes with its own set of challenges.

What do the stars have in store for your sign this week?

Aries: March 19 – April 19

Jupiter’s energy continues to dominate your ruling planet, Mars, as the fiery celestial body makes its slow trek out of the gas giant’s path. This starry conjunction will deliver some much-needed energy and motivation, and considering another notable celestial alignment in your chart this week, you’ll need all the extra energy you can get.

Your ruling planet spends most of the week in a tense square with Saturn retrograde, which calls us to handle chores, tasks, or other arduous obligations that we’ve been putting off for a while now. If you’ve been looking for a cosmic sign to finally tackle a pesky project or finally start a new interest or hobby, here it is, Aries. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, inches its way toward a direct opposition with Saturn retrograde under Pisces. The stand-off locks into place by the weekend, marking the peak of a conflict between your romantic or financial life and a difficult task or obligation associated with it. Money problems might become more prevalent; relationships might get a bit more difficult to manage.

This struggle is further emphasized by a conjunction of Mars and Jupiter, which squares off with Venus around the same time it opposes Saturn. As tempting as it might be to let these challenges overwhelm you, Taurus, try your best to keep your head down and trudge forward. These hurdles won’t be around forever. Don’t let them get to you before they go.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde will continue to color most of your cosmic alignment this week as one of the two Mercury-ruled signs of the Zodiac. Stay vigilant against potential communication or technology mishaps. You can’t prepare for every possible error that happens, but even a little bit of extra self-awareness should do the trick to avoid getting caught off guard.

Luckily, you’ll have some extra help from the Mars-Jupiter conjunction happening under your sign. Use this potent combination to your advantage this week, jumping on opportunities as they arise. Within reason, try not to put certain obligations or responsibilities off until next week. The stars are lining up in your favor, Gemini. Be sure not to waste this opportunity.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your celestial alignment reaches its peak potency near Wednesday and Thursday when a waxing gibbous Moon under Sagittarius directly opposes a conjunction between Mars and Jupiter under Gemini. The waxing lunar phase calls us to analyze any tough spots in our lives. What relationships, endeavors, or responsibilities no longer benefit us?

When directly opposed to a Mars-Jupiter conjunction, the cosmos urge you to act on the revelations you find in this introspection. With Mercury retrograde’s chaotic energy running rampant, Cancer, now’s certainly not the time to waste any unnecessary energy or attention on things that don’t directly positively affect our overall growth and well-being.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Mercury retrograde’s backward trek toward your ruling celestial body, the Sun, promises to be all the more tricky as we progress further into Leo season. This time of year always brings out the fiery energy within you, even, unfortunately, when it’s to your own detriment. While soaking up all the real and symbolic sunshine is nice, be sure not to get lost in the clouds.

Stay hyper-vigilant in your communication with others, particularly close relationships as nearby Venus promises to affect our most intimate bonds. A little bit of clarification can go a long way in avoiding a long, drawn-out fight. Now’s the time to bring any unspoken feelings or thoughts to the light. The potential consequences are no less scary than not speaking your truth, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Expect a slight reprieve from Mercury retrograde’s effects as it flies backward out of your sign toward the end of the week, but don’t let your guard down completely. You won’t be completely out of the retrograde woods as Venus forms a direct opposition to Saturn retrograde under your sign by the weekend, suggesting a need for balance in either love or finances.

This week is a great time to use any potential Mercurian mishaps to your advantage. A relationship grievance might seem annoying and minor at first, but what would happen if you dove deeper into the underlying issue? Similarly, smaller money problems could be indicative of more significant problems beneath the surface. Use these small errors as guiding posts.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

We don’t always get the closure we want in our relationships, but that doesn’t mean we should keep dragging them along until we do. The sooner you accept that you might have to walk away from this conflict, bad feelings and all, the quicker you can start to heal. It isn’t easy, but is the alternative really any better? It’ll hurt either way; you might as well take the productive option.

These conflicts will come to a head by Saturday when your ruling planet, Venus, faces off with Saturn retrograde. This powerful alignment is a universal wake-up call, urging us to finally act on the difficult relationship obstacles we’ve been staring down for weeks. It’s time to start picking up the pieces and devoting your time and energy to relationships that are helping, Libra, not hurting.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A conjunction between a waxing crescent Moon and the dwarf planet Haumea, which dictates how we relate to and rely on our instinctive inner voice, poses a direct challenge to your current perspective. But before you start waving your white flag preemptively, take stock of the similar obstacles you’ve overcome in the past. You’ve done it once, Scorpio. Why couldn’t you do it again?

The challenge of this alignment is indicated by its square aspect to your ruling planet, Pluto, but just because something is hard work doesn’t mean it will be wholly unpleasant. It’s time to start taking action on the events and plans you made in the past couple of weeks. There’s always going to be an excuse not to do something. Ignore the urge to give into it.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

We can’t always have our cake and eat it, too, and your cosmic alignment this week is a perfect testament to this fact. While fiery, action-oriented Mars continues its conjunction with your ruling planet, Jupiter, you might feel more motivated, energetic, and ready to go than ever. This conjunction also forms two taxing squares with Venus and Saturn retrograde.

Venus and Saturn retrograde also happen to be in direct opposition to one another, further intensifying the effects of this cosmic energy on your daily life as a Sagittarius. If you really want to make these dreams a reality, then you’ll have to decide what you’re willing to sacrifice. You won’t be able to stack everything on your plate despite your best efforts. So, what’s going to get the boot?

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Pay close attention to matters of the heart and wallet this week as your ruling planet, Saturn, spends the week directly opposed to Venus. Celestial oppositions can be challenging at times, but they can also be incredibly rewarding. These moments allow us to recalibrate and find a better balance between the things we want to do and the things we must do.

Saturn’s square with a conjunction between Mars and Jupiter might affect your motivation levels but try to power through anyway. The longer you wait to tackle these obstacles, Capricorn, the more arduous they will become—even if nothing necessarily changes at face value. As tempting as putting these obligations off might be, you’ll only be doing yourself a disservice by doing so.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Things are looking fairly chaotic in your celestial alignment this week as your ruling planet, Uranus, forms a tense square with Mercury retrograde under fiery Leo. Uranus is already the ruler of the unpredictable and chaotic, which only promises to add to the potential for unexpected switch-ups and bumps in the road. Simply put, gird your loins, Aquarius.

Try to avoid taking on any new obligations or tasks. You have enough on your mind as it is, and the possible celestial shake-ups won’t make juggling all those responsibilities any easier. Contrary to what your ego would have you believe, you can only tackle one thing at a time. Take this week day by day, and keep your eyes focused on what’s directly ahead of you.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A waxing gibbous Moon forms a noteworthy square with Neptune toward the end of the week, forming a metaphysical paradox between these two celestial bodies’ opposing energies. On the one hand, this particular lunar phase calls us to analyze where we are in our life paths and whether we should adjust direction or forge ahead, business as usual.

On the other hand, Neptune retrograde urges us to find the areas in our lives which we have deceived ourselves or others. This, of course, is often easier said than done. Nevertheless, the stars have set up a clear task for you this week: honest introspection and objective decision-making on how to proceed. Focus on logic and reason, not emotions and suspicions. fact, it might be downright uncomfortable. But it will certainly be worth it in the end, Pisces.