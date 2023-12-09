Daily Horoscope: December 10, 2023

There’s a thin line between spontaneity and impulsivity as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 12:03 PM, encouraging us to check in with the origin of our desires and notice if or when we’re crossing the line from one territory to the next. We could reach for something anesthetizing as the moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 8:58 PM, or we might choose to attune with our body’s intuition, connecting to the field of energy within and without.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for December!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

An ending or change in long-term plans might be underway as the moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces. Your intuition is a valuable guide now, just remember to discern that from any fear-based thoughts that might pass through for a bit.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Conversations about how your money and attention should be spent can arise in your partnerships as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. You might be feeling extra generous at this time and your social circle can inspire you to dream bigger as the moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A pep talk with a partner or coworker can help a work project or collaborative endeavor move along beautifully as the moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces. It may be tempting to overextend yourself to ensure something or someone feels seen, but a genuine, understated gesture might be all that’s necessary to cultivate the connection you’re after.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring you to have faith in your creative endeavors and your dreams. You might come across a whimsical crafting idea now or perhaps get swept away in a romantic story after an active day at work. It’s a lovely time to share (and hear out) hopes with coworkers and friends.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might get a thrill out of surprising people today as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. Be mindful that family, roommates, or the people from your inner circle might feel hurt if you make a public announcement without letting them know first. Personal interests could be aligning beautifully with a business prospect as the moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You can feel inspired by the way other people’s minds work as the moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to get curious and ask questions or perhaps motivating you to make some changes in your personal life. It’s a nice time to reach out to a long-distance family member.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might be feeling rather prolific as the moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces, though you’re likely to look for ways to get your mind off the tasks, chores, and work that keep you busy for the sake of productivity itself. Perhaps it’s more worthwhile to let your mind relax and wander a bit than to push yourself to get ahead at this time.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

People might surprise you when they show you who you really are as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to recognize your self-worth and live with integrity. Partners can see you in all your glory, inviting you to do the same as the moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces, nudging you to find release through a good cry or to let your body rest if you’re feeling tired or spaced out. Forcing yourself to be productive or stay active when you’re not feeling all there might not be best at this time, lest you risk injury.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might experience a psychic connection with friends or allies as the moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces. Perhaps you’re visited in a dream or know just what they’re thinking or feeling by looking in their eyes. You might get a message just as you’re thinking about someone, encouraging a joyful reunion or engaging conversation.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A change in your life-path or professional goals could take people by surprise as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to give people more context when the time feels right. Personal breakthroughs could be taking place, attracting lots of attention from your social circle nudging you to be intentional about what you’re revealing to whom. The moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a change of heart. Sentimental values can motivate you to take action for others.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re in touch with the various directions the fate of the world could be headed toward, inspiring you to cultivate your career or a project dedicated to a more peaceful and sustainable earth. Though lofty, and perhaps unrealistic to some, your ideals have the potential to take root into something more concrete. If you’re a writer or someone with a presence in media, this could be a moment when you uplift a grassroots movement.