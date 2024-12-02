Daily Horoscope: December 2, 2024

A still-dark Moon conjoins with Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius, signaling trouble in areas of communication, progress, and technology. As the latter planet’s retrograde period muddies interpersonal connections and increases the likelihood of unforeseen roadblocks, the new Moon calls for rest and recovery. These energies combined point to burnout, but a nearby square between Venus and Eris retrograde indicates an unwillingness to act in one’s own best interest. Be wary of the path to proving a point, stargazer. A trine between Venus and Uranus retrograde in Taurus suggests the cosmos has a few tricks up its sleeves to surprise us.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The trine between the Sun and your ruling planet, Mars, in Sagittarius and Leo, respectively, is a positive accompaniment to the conjunction between the new Moon and Mercury retrograde. A notable silver lining to unexpected changeups is the motivation to try new things, experiment, and grow. Allow these mishaps to point you down the right path, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, continues to sink further into its challenging square with Eris retrograde. Impulse purchases and reckless communication abound during this time. Keep a close watch on your knee-jerk reactions, Taurus. The consequences of speaking or acting in poor judgment often outlive the fleeting satisfaction of getting what you want. A little bit of forethought goes a long way.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde forms a potent conjunction with the new Moon under Sagittarius, signaling a need for rest and recovery from burnout. A direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde creates even more conflict, forcing you to reconcile with the idea that you can’t always be the one who solves the problem. These responsibilities certainly aren’t always yours to bear, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a potent conjunction with Mercury retrograde, increasing the latter planet’s chaotic energy in your daily life. Be prepared for communication breakdowns or tech mishaps. Remember that these negative experiences are cosmic lessons, not punishments, Cancer. Give yourself space to experience the emotions that follow, but don’t use them as an excuse not to act.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body’s auspicious trine with Mars in Sagittarius and your sign, respectively, ushers in a much-needed dose of fortuitous energy in the midst of the Moon and Mercury retrograde’s powerful conjunction. Chaos might be on the horizon, but you’re more than ready to handle it, Leo. Lean on your instincts, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde forms a paradoxical conjunction with the new Moon in Sagittarius, clashing Mercurian desires to expand and learn and the new Moon’s call for rest and recovery. The cosmos is drawing a line in the sand. Indeed, the quickest way to achieve burnout is to pretend like you don’t have it, Virgo. All cosmic signs point to a need for self-care.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Eris form a challenging square in Capricorn and Aries, respectively, indicating conflict within areas of love, finances, or self-esteem. What’s best for us in these departments isn’t always what we’re ready to hear. Nevertheless, the cosmos offers this exact lesson. Remember, Libra: even inaction can create problems for your future self. Pushing expectations isn’t always a guaranteed positive.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto finds itself nearing a conjunction with Venus and Ceres on the cusp of Capricorn and Aquarius, the latter of which your ruling planet entered only recently. Your ability to set your pride on the back burner and truly pursue endeavors that are in your best interest becomes paramount during this time. You owe it to your future self to try, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde continues its opposition to Mercury retrograde, and today, this celestial standoff is joined by the new Moon. This cosmic alignment points to a reimagining of what aspirations and success can really look like. The restorative new Moon and chaotic Mercury retrograde suggest you’re approaching burnout, and it’s time to slow down for a while. You can’t go like this forever.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Sun and Saturn form a challenging square in Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively. A roadblock is standing between you and where you’d like to be. You can either lament over how unfair it is, or you can start brainstorming ways around it. The latter option might not feel as satisfying, but it gets you further than the former, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, forms an auspicious trine with Venus under Taurus and Capricorn. The cosmos urges you to find new ways to express your love. That includes love for others, life in general, or yourself. One form of expression isn’t necessarily better than the other, Aquarius. So, what’s the harm in trying another one on for size?

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde briefly forms an auspicious trine with the waning crescent Moon by the end of the day. All cosmic signs point toward nurturing yourself in mind, body, and spirit. Don’t be so quick to write off this requirement as unattainable. Even small self-care tasks can add up, Pisces. What’s one thing you can do to make yourself more comfortable?

Pisces monthly horoscope

