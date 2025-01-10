Daily Horoscope: January 10, 2025

The waxing gibbous Moon flies in a harmonious trine with Pluto under Gemini and Aquarius, signaling impending flux and transformation. Fortunately, Gemini and Aquarius are helpful celestial players during this metamorphic period. Keep your heart and mind open to new possibilities today, stargazer. Remember: with Jupiter retrograde flying under Gemini, it’s wise not to get attached to any one perspective too tightly. Don’t underestimate the universe’s ability to surprise you. A challenging square between the Sun and rebellious Eris signals possible internal pushback. Skepticism can be a good thing. Wanton defiance is another concept altogether. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Social dynamics begin to ease as the direct opposition between Mars retrograde and transformative Pluto wanes. You’ve been working hard, Aries, and now it’s time to reap those rewards. Don’t be so caught up in the excitement of success or progress that you forget to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Mars retrograde and Neptune’s ongoing trine helps turn dreams into reality.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a brief but challenging square with the waxing gibbous Moon under Pisces and Gemini, respectively. As this lunar phase urges us to assess our progress and determine if any adjustments are needed, Venus’ placement in Pisces can increase sensitivity in areas of love and finance. Don’t be so quick to hide from helpful criticism, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The favorable sextile between Mercury and Haumea continues under Capricorn and Scorpio, pushing you toward accomplishing goals and achieving new, more positive power dynamics in your home life. Jupiter retrograde’s placement in your celestial domain emphasizes the importance of entertaining different perspectives. A trine between the waxing gibbous Moon and Pluto suggests your prosperity depends on keeping an open mind.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A harmonious trine between the waxing gibbous Moon and Pluto signals a prosperous transformation ahead. This lunar phase encourages a healthy assessment of your life path’s progress thus far. Are there areas in your life that could use adjustments? Which parts are worth keeping around, even leaning further into? Pluto helps reveal how to shift power flow to your advantage.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s ongoing square with Eris and Chiron under Aries increases the likelihood of defiant or aggressive behavior. Be careful of your words and actions, Leo. Just because you can handle the heat of your fire doesn’t mean others are as thick-skinned. A strengthening opposition between the Sun and Mars retrograde signals potential roadblocks ahead, which could include your ego.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, continues to fly in a positive sextile with Haumea, sharpening intuition and increasing mental clarity. Sextiles aren’t necessarily the most action-oriented cosmic alignments, but floating in one place has its advantages, stargazer. Rather than lamenting over where you’d rather be, try finding the good in where you are at this very moment, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus forms a passing square with the waxing gibbous Moon under Pisces and Gemini. Your ruling planet’s placement in water-ruled Pisces increases sensitivity in areas of love and finance, which can either be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you let this intuition affect you. There are always a million reasons to worry, Libra. Try finding one reason not to.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, forms a harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon in Aquarius and Gemini, respectively. Pluto’s lengthy trek in Aquarius is creating an environment conducive to major societal change. Don’t underestimate your role in this transition, Scorpio. The stars warn against allowing your skepticism to undermine your importance in this overarching shift. There are no small roles.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s tense square with Venus strengthens under Gemini and Pisces. Discoveries in areas of finance or love can be especially alarming, but you mustn’t let this initial fear misguide you, Sagittarius. Keeping an open mind doesn’t just mean believing the first thing you hear. It requires you to explore all possibilities to make a truly informed decision.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Mercury and Haumea form a favorable sextile under your sign and Scorpio, indicating potential transformation ahead. The presence of Haumea in your celestial alignment strengthens intuition, encouraging you to listen to your inner voice. Don’t be so quick to write something off as superfluous or silly. Your instincts have gotten you this far, Capricorn. Capitalize on opportunities to use them.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, is easing into a favorable sextile with Mars retrograde, indicating a redirection toward rest and recalibration. As appealing as a new professional (or personal) endeavor might seem right now, the stars urge you to take a serious look at your current obligations. Would you expect someone else to take on this same level of work?

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet finds itself in the middle of two positive alignments today: a sextile with the ego-driven Sun and a trine with Mars retrograde. Neptune’s influence over dreams and imagination helps brainstorm new ideas and perspectives to ease you into new stages of personal growth. If something feels forced, then it’s probably not meant to be, Pisces.

