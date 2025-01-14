Daily Horoscope: January 14, 2025

A still nearly full Moon conjoins with Mars retrograde in Cancer, creating stronger feelings of rest or deceleration. Not everything in life has to be a sprint, stargazer. As the Moon hangs on to the peak of yesterday’s full Moon, the stars swing emotional focus toward areas of expansion or growth that aren’t turning out the way you thought they might. Sometimes, it’s a sign things aren’t meant to be. Other times, it’s merely a sign to change your approach. Both cosmic cues are valuable, but they are certainly not the same.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde forms a potent combination with a nearly full Moon in Cancer, shining a revealing light on problem areas in your personal and professional paths forward. The pitfalls we encounter along the way are just as critical to our development as the successes, Aries. Don’t let this temporary slowdown dishearten you. Take things slow and focus on observing, not acting.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The square between Jupiter retrograde and your ruling planet, Venus, continues, making it more difficult to entertain or pick up on new ideas in areas of love or finance. Keep your heart and mind open to new possibilities, Taurus. Your stubborn streak can serve you well under some circumstances, but it can also be the cause of your own lack of progress.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter retrograde continues its long trek through your sign as it forms a harmonious trine with Makemake and a more challenging square with Venus. The positive alignment with Makemake, a dwarf planet influencing our activist and charitable spirits, indicates an opportunity to give back in a meaningful way. Don’t underestimate the potential rewards you can receive from doing this, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A nearly full Moon conjoins with Mars retrograde in your celestial domain, placing a strong cosmic emphasis on the need to slow down, regroup, and reconsider your next move. This potent combination forms an auspicious trine with Neptune, which can be a blessing or a curse. For your sake, proceed as if it were the latter: carefully, thoughtfully, and rooted in fact.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun forms a direct opposition to a powerful conjunction of the nearly full Moon and Mars retrograde. We don’t get to decide the hands that the cosmos deal us, Leo. All you can do is take what you get and make the best of it. There’s no need to let your ego bruise over situations out of your control.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s ongoing placement in Capricorn offers helpful clarity to the foggy emotions brought on by the conjunction between Mars retrograde and a nearly full Moon in Cancer. Things are rarely as complex or novel as they seem, Virgo. Remove yourself from the minor details, and look at this from a big-picture perspective. You’re closer to the solution than you realize.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The square between Jupiter retrograde and your ruling planet, Venus, under Gemini and Pisces continues. An air and water-ruled sign in your forecast naturally boosts feelings of intuition and mental and emotional clarity. Allow this sensitivity to guide you through the uncharted territory introduced by expansive Jupiter. You don’t get to grow without venturing outside your comfort zone, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The nearly full Moon passes through a direct opposition to your ruling planet, Pluto, shortly after forming a potent conjunction with Mars retrograde under its native celestial domain Cancer. Pluto’s celestial standoff with the slowly waning gibbous Moon shines a revealing light on the darkest parts of our emotional selves. Make sure you’re paying attention to what you find, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s challenging square with Venus continues in Gemini and Pisces, cooling temperatures and offering a more passive approach to communication, love, and finances than your fiery Sagittarian spirit is used to. There is a way to make meaningful investments without burning up all of your resources, Sagittarius. You’re the only one who can make this boundary. Make it well.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet’s lengthy trek through Pisces comes with its fair share of advantages and downfalls. One of the latter to watch for this week is sabotaging your own progress by overworking yourself from the jump. You have more control over your emotional and mental boundaries than you give yourself credit for, Capricorn. Mindless diligence isn’t always the most efficient approach.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The harmonious trine between the Sun and Uranus retrograde continues, opening your heart and mind to new perspectives, including of yourself. Don’t underestimate the ability of your anxiety to push down the most authentic parts of yourself without even consciously realizing it. Take some time to consider what makes your heart truly happy and why you aren’t pursuing this more fully.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune’s favorable sextile with the Sun adds a boost of celestial good fortune to an already fortuitous trine between your ruling planet and a potent combination of Mars retrograde and the Moon in Cancer. All cosmic signs point to a present need to lean into and trust your intuition. If something feels off, there’s a good chance it is.

