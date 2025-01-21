Daily Horoscope: January 21, 2025

As we move further into Aquarius season, the Sun and Pluto form a potent conjunction in opposition to Mars retrograde in Cancer. The latter red planet retrograde is already ripe for road bumps and mishaps. Its celestial standoff with a Sun-Pluto conjunction suggests these challenges will have significant impacts on our egos and senses of self. Keep in mind that egos heal, stargazer. Relationships don’t always. Pick your battles wisely, and remember conflict is hardly as lengthy as we often perceive it to be. This, too, will pass. How will your sign fare this week?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling retrograde planet continues its direct standoff with a conjunction between the Sun and Pluto, indicating challenges within ideas of expansion, personal growth, and success. Prepare for mishaps and snafus as this celestial opposition continues. You can’t prevent every possible disaster. But you can gird yourself for what might be ahead. Stay firm in your values and beliefs this week.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The conjunction between Venus and Saturn continues to wane today under Pisces, easing the mental focus on emotional and financial investments. Remember, Taurus: just because the hard part is over doesn’t necessarily mean this challenge is through with you. Don’t get too comfortable just yet. There is a long road ahead. You mustn’t undermine your progress by giving up now.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms a challenging square with Chiron under Capricorn and Aries, respectively. This alignment poses an important question: what’s more valuable to you, being right or being in a good place in your relationship? Only you can determine which pursuit you’ll prioritize. This will be as easy or hard as you want it to be, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The last-quarter Moon flies in a tense square with Mars retrograde under Libra and your celestial domain, making the effects of your ruling celestial body and Zodiac constellation all the more tangible. Prepare for friction pertaining to the release of old ideas or people. Despite your best efforts, you can’t always carry your whole past into your future, Cancer.



Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body continues its opposition to Mars retrograde as the Sun conjoins with Pluto in Aquarius. This cosmic alignment points to mishaps or mistakes ahead that will rattle your sense of self or purpose. Allow yourself to acknowledge these feelings without letting them control you, Leo. Things are hardly as dire as they might seem from your view.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Chiron form a challenging square in Capricorn and Aries, suggesting relationship troubles or old wounds reopening. During this time, it might be more tempting to let your emotions take over as your logical side goes on autopilot. Don’t be the reason you have more cleaning up to do on the other side of this, Virgo. Stay sharp.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As Venus moves further away from Saturn, issues of investments become less pressing. There is a time for planning and a time for doing, Libra. Make sure you give yourself the proper space to experience both. With Makemake retrograde under your sign, the cosmos urges you to seriously consider what you need to feel safe and secure moving forward.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, maintains its conjunction with the Sun, forming a direct opposition to Mars retrograde while it does so. As Mars retrograde throws a metaphorical wrench in your plans, the combination of the ego-driven Sun and power-aware Puto threatens to rattle your sense of self. Sometimes, the best things in life are a little uncomfortable at first, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As the Sun eases further into Aquarius, it comes closer to forming a harmonious trine with your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde. Meanwhile, this gas giant is already forming the same positive alignment with Makemake retrograde in Libra. The stars are setting the stage for major prosperous change ahead, Sagittarius. Make sure you’re not standing in your own way when it gets here.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The conjunction between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Venus continues to wane as Mercury and Chiron form a challenging square in your celestial domain and Aries, respectively. This cosmic alignment pushes you to consider whether winning this argument or debate is more important than maintaining respect for the other party. If it isn’t, it isn’t. But if it is, tread lightly.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde and Mars retrograde continue their favorable albeit unproductive alignment in Taurus and Cancer. As your ruling planet’s Taurus placement encourages new ways of thinking and doing things in your most intimate home environment, Mars retrograde clues you into what isn’t working via emotional cues. You might not have all the answers right now. Keep gathering information in the interim.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The potent conjunction between Venus and Saturn in your celestial domain is losing some of its strength, slowing down the rush previously felt in matters of financial and emotional investments. With this pressure starting to ease up, now is a good time to reflect on how it felt when you approached these decisions. What did your gut reaction tell you about how you feel?

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.