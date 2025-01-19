Weekly Horoscope: January 19-25

Two significant celestial events color the cosmic forecast this week: Makemake’s shift to retrograde under Libra and a conjunction of Venus and Saturn in Pisces. First, the dwarf planet Makemake: this small celestial body governs our activist spirit, charitable endeavors, and how we relate to and give back to our environment. When this planet goes retrograde, these efforts turn inward. What sort of environment are you creating in your own mind? Is it a positive one that makes you feel safe, or is it negative, tense, or unsettling? Under the influence of this particular retrograde, the stars urge us to find ways to ensure it’s the former.

Next, the conjunction between Venus and Saturn locks into place early in the week. Venus’ domain over love and finances and Saturn’s influence on our ideas of responsibility and discipline suggest major investments are in the works. But they require patience to form fully, stargazer. Be careful not to rush into something just because you’re eager to get started.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde continues its trek through Cancer this week, forming notable alignments with Uranus retrograde and Mercury. Your ruling planet’s favorable sextile with Uranus retrograde in Taurus offers a much-needed boost of resilience and determination in the face of hardship. Acquiescing to failure is so much easier than mustering the courage to keep going despite your mistakes. Allow Uranus’ rebellious energy to propel you forward, Aries.

By the end of the week, Mars retrograde will form a direct opposition to Mercury in Capricorn. Be prepared to have your ideas or words challenged. If you stand by your actions and what you say to others, then this shouldn’t be an issue. Deception will be brought to light this week.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The week begins with your ruling planet, Venus, in a potent conjunction with Saturn in Pisces. The combination of these two celestial bodies signals upcoming investments or challenges. Given Venus’ role in the mix, it’s likely these hurdles will have to do with love or finance. Making big decisions comes with big feelings, Taurus. It’s part of the territory. You mustn’t let these emotions keep you from laying the groundwork for your future.

By the weekend, Venus will form a positive sextile with Uranus retrograde. The latter planet’s retrograde period has been pushing you toward parts of yourself you’ve ignored or kept hidden for weeks now. Now, the stars are strengthening their call to honor all parts of yourself.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury forms two coinciding and paradoxical alignments this week. The first is a challenging square with Eris, a dwarf planet governing our rebellious spirit, and the second is a far more auspicious trine with Uranus retrograde. Interestingly, both Eris and Uranus encourage us to entertain new ideas, beliefs, or even versions of ourselves. These celestial bodies promote innovation and transformation, definitively warding off all things boring and ordinary.

Mercury’s more negative alignment with Eris signals toward conflict between your feelings and societal expectations of you. Considering the far more positive alignment has an internally minded retrograde planet in the mix, the cosmos seems to be pushing you to prioritize your inner peace over other peoples’ ideas of who you should be, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon starts the week flying through a brief but tangible conjunction with Makemake, a dwarf planet in Libra that recently went retrograde. As this lunar phase calls us to let go of old behaviors, ideas, or even relationships that cause us more grief than joy, Makemake turns our analytical lens inward. What kind of internal environment are you fostering in your heart and mind, Cancer? Is it kind? Or is it cold?

Shortly after the Moon’s conjunction with Makemake, it directly opposes rebellious Eris in Aries. This celestial standoff emphasizes the need to try out a different perspective. Just because you’re used to defaulting to the “tough love” approach for self-talk doesn’t mean it has to stay that way.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun makes its transition from Capricorn to Aquarius early in the week, forming a conjunction with Pluto in the process. A Sun-Pluto combination is a potent alignment indeed, practically forcing you to confront transformation head-on. Pluto can be ruthless in its revelations. But remember, Leo: this isn’t as personal as your ego is making it out to be. We all must sacrifice some parts of ourselves to benefit our existence as a whole.

Things might feel particularly tumultuous this week as the Sun forms an increasingly challenging square with Haumea, flying in Scorpio. Prepare yourself for waves of indecisiveness or feelings of instability. As long as you believe that these circumstances are temporary, that’s all they will be, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

When it comes to rules, you’re more of a follower, not a breaker. However, the stars appear to be pushing you toward the latter this week. A challenging square between your ruling planet, Mercury, and rebellious Eris under Capricorn and Aries indicates possible pushback against expectations, whether within a societal or professional context. It might be harder to appropriately advocate for yourself or speak your true feelings.

Uranus retrograde’s corresponding trine with Mercury lends a helping celestial hand. This faraway retrograde planet shifts our emotional focus toward parts of ourselves that we have suppressed or kept hidden for whatever reason. Perhaps for you, that means leaning into the parts of yourself that could use the support and guidance from others, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The week begins with your ruling planet, Venus, in a potent conjunction with Saturn in Pisces. This interesting blend of egotistical and disciplinarian energy lends itself well to laying the groundwork for future investments. Think about where you want to be romantically or financially one month from now. What about one year? The steps you take today can increase the chances of these goals coming to fruition, Libra. But you have to start working at it now.

Pay attention to the things that feel good. But perhaps even more importantly, pay close attention to the things that don’t. Venus locks into an auspicious trine with Mars retrograde by the weekend. Use Mars’ mishaps and delays as guideposts helping you forward.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, starts the week in a fortuitous trine with the waning gibbous Moon. This lunar phase encourages us to release old behaviors, toxic relationships, and other unnecessary burdens. Make sure that you don’t skimp out on this process, Scorpio. The decisions you make early in the week will ultimately color the influence of a potent conjunction between Pluto and the Sun, which forms later in the week as the Sun crosses into Aquarius.

The mashup of the ego-driven Sun and transformative Pluto’s energies makes for a particularly powerful cosmic environment. Allow the Sun’s revealing glow to illuminate the path ahead of you. Dig deep. Your destiny beckons for you this week. Will you heed its call?

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde spends the week easing into a fortuitous trine with a conjunction between the Sun and Pluto. The latter alignment is bringing up issues of destiny and greater purpose. As transformative Pluto combines its energy with the ego-driven Sun, professional callings and interpersonal desires become stronger. This week is an ideal time to have a long, hard think about what would make you feel truly satisfied and fulfilled in your daily life, Sagittarius.

Considering your ruling planet’s positive alignment with this potent cosmic combo, the stars seem to be signaling toward clear skies ahead. The path forward might not be the one you originally picked, but that doesn’t make it inherently less than. Experiment. Get outside your comfort zone.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, starts the week in a conjunction with Venus in Pisces. Venus’ presence in this celestial mix swings focus toward matters of the heart and wallet. Add in your ruling planet’s disciplinarian attitude, and all cosmic signs point toward expanding responsibilities or laying the groundwork for future investments. The prosperity you seek depends on the actions you take years beforehand, like right now, Capricorn.

Preparing for the future might require sacrifice in the present. A challenging square between Saturn and the waning crescent Moon late in the week suggests some of these conflicts will arise closer to the weekend. The cosmos can tell you the temporary discomfort is worth it. But you have to believe it for it to matter.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde moves further into a harmonious trine with Mercury throughout the week before locking into this positive alignment by the weekend. As your ruling planet gently nudges you toward internal change and experimentation, Mercury offers a helping cosmic hand to figure out the “how.” It isn’t enough to dream up a new version of yourself, Aquarius. Eventually, you have to start taking steps to make that transformation happen.

The way forward isn’t as complicated as you think. Consider where you are right now. Consider where you want to be. Backtrack your progress, start over, and do something different than you did before to get to your current state. There’s no definitive blueprint. Try things out. See what sticks.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The conjunction between Saturn and Venus occurs in your sign early in the week, causing tangible effects in your celestial domain despite neither planet being your ruling cosmic body. The powerful combination of love- and money-minded Venus and Saturn’s disciplined, responsible approach creates the perfect environment for leaning into major investments. You don’t necessarily have to make a finite choice this week, Pisces. But you can get a headstart.

Your ruling planet Neptune’s positive sextile with the Sun wanes this week, but the residual benefits of this alignment remain. Relying on your confidence and desires is a great first step. After that, you have to build the reality you want using what’s around you. Fantasies are great. Facts are better.

