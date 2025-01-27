Daily Horoscope: January 27, 2025

The Sun’s fortuitous trine with Jupiter retrograde in Aquarius and Gemini encourages flexible thinking, exploring new ideas, and general curiosity about your surroundings. Meanwhile, the waning crescent Moon forms a challenging square with Makemake retrograde in Capricorn and Libra. The negative aspect between the emotional Moon and advocating Makemake suggests an inability or unwillingness to act in your own best interest, further emphasized by a square between Mars retrograde and rebellious Eris. The stars offer an important reminder today: we can only rely on ourselves to be our own best advocate. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The square between Mars retrograde and Eris continues. As frustrating as this slow speed might feel, keep in mind that your perspective can often make things appear more sluggish than they actually are. Don’t let your anxieties convince you that you’re running out of time, Aries. You have more wiggle room than you think. Avoid making hasty decisions.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus continues its favorable albeit inactive sextile with Uranus retrograde, creating a positive energy around new endeavors in romance and finances. As the latter planet promotes novel ideas and innovation, your ruling planet keeps this focus on relationships and monetary investments. It’s not often that you’re this eager to make a change, Taurus. Follow this motivation while it’s here.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A positive sextile forms between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Neptune helps increase mental clarity to turn dreams into a reality. Sextiles aren’t necessarily the most action-oriented celestial aspects, but they bring plenty of good fortune with them. Don’t underestimate the amount of hard work you can do even while resting. Plan now so that it’s easier to act later.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon passes through Capricorn, forming a challenging square with Makemake retrograde in Libra. This negative alignment indicates conflict within areas of self-advocacy and self-care. Capricorn’s pragmatic influence over our emotions emphasizes the importance of honoring your wants and wishes. But Makemake in Libra opens the door to codependency. It’s up to you not to walk through it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The harmonious trine between your ruling celestial body, the Sun, and Jupiter retrograde in Aquarius and Gemini points to significant transformation and a creative awakening. You’re on the right path, Leo. But you have further to walk before you reach your goal destination. Keep putting the work in, and the rewards will reveal themselves to you in due time.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet’s ongoing sextile with Neptune in Capricorn and Pisces places your emotional and logical sides at odds. There is merit in both approaches, Virgo. The stars encourage balance, not a hard and fast decision one way or the other. Take the time to find ways to celebrate your sentimental and no-nonsense side. Both can be incredibly beneficial to you.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and Uranus retrograde continues in Pisces and Taurus. The latter planet’s placement in Taurus indicates a willingness to push through discomfort toward positive discoveries and new beliefs. Meanwhile, Venus’ trek through Pisces increases emotional sensitivity surrounding our senses of self, relationships, and finances. Sometimes, things have to get hard before they can get better.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The most notable alignments in your cosmic forecast continue to be Pluto’s conjunction with the Sun in Aquarius and your ruling planet’s square with Haumea. Things are liable to feel a bit rocky for a while, Scorpio. Don’t allow the prolonged nature of this instability deter you. If you do, you can practically guarantee you won’t find sturdier ground.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet’s fortuitous trine with the ego-driven Sun in Gemini and Aquarius sets the stage for exploration and curiosity. Now is a time for diving further into emotional and professional pursuits that intrigue you, Sagittarius. You’ve been playing by the rulebook for a good long while. If it were up to you, what dream would you start chasing down next?

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The waning crescent Moon forms a tense square with Makemake retrograde in your celestial domain and Libra. A challenging aspect between signs with opposing ruling elements, this alignment suggests you’re unable to let things go for the sake of your own well-being. But you can’t expect other people to take up that cause for you, Capricorn. You have to do it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde finds itself between two favorable albeit unproductive sextiles with Mars retrograde in Cancer and Venus in Pisces. Venus’ trek through sensitive Pisces makes it easier to know when and when not to act based on the mishaps wrought by Mars’ placement in emotional Cancer. Get your ego out of the way, Aquarius. These conflicts are bigger than just you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune spends its final moments in a positive sextile with Mercury. Capitalize on this cosmic energy by taking time to put pen to paper. Plan out the goals you want to accomplish in the coming days, weeks, or even months. Our aspirations can become overwhelming when we imagine them as one giant blob of responsibilities and challenges. Break it up.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.