Daily Horoscope: June 10, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 8:27 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries, but we could be navigating power struggles as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 1:36 PM. The moon enters Scorpio at 4:41 PM, which can find us in an intense mood. Probing questions, profound conversations, and deep research may take place as Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto at 5:21 PM.

Aries

The moon enters Scorpio, which can bring your attention to money, especially themes like debts or taxes. Communication planet Mercury, currently in Taurus, connects with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps finding you having a productive conversation about work and finances!

Taurus

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and Mercury, which is currently in your sign, mingles with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, bringing a communication breakthrough.

Gemini

The moon enters Scorpio, which can find you feeling inspired to get reorganized! An emotional breakthrough may take place as your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Taurus, connects with power planet Pluto in Capricorn.

Cancer

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and communication planet Mercury in Taurus mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you making especially meaningful connections.

Leo

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, and Mercury in Taurus mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring productivity and transformation. Creative breakthroughs at work can take place!

Virgo

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Taurus, makes a harmonious connection with Pluto in Capricorn. You may be having especially profound, revealing conversations!

Libra

The moon enters Scorpio today, which can find you reflecting on themes like money and security. Deep conversations about trust, intimacy, and dependability take place as Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Scorpio

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to reflect on your emotions and focus on self care. Mercury in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, which can find you having important and transformative conversations about partnership.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to slow down and rest—but Mercury in Taurus also connects with Pluto in Capricorn today, which may also find you having important and productive conversations about money or work.

Capricorn

Your focus mould turn to your social life as the moon enters Scorpio, and deep conversations and creative breakthroughs can take place as Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Aquarius

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. Breakthroughs can take place as the planet of the mind, Mercury, currently in Taurus, connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto, currently in Capricorn.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher education and inspiring you to plan your next adventure or dive deeper into your studies! Profound conversations and powerful meetings can take place as Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn.