Daily Horoscope: March 10, 2025

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a challenging square with Haumea retrograde, signaling some tension between your emotional state and the call to action this particular lunar phase provides. The waxing gibbous encourages us to look at our internal and external environments and determine what should stay and what needs to go. Whether behavioral patterns, beliefs, or physical clutter, this is a time for assessment and quick action. Considering the Moon’s arduous alignment with Haumea retrograde, a dwarf planet influencing our connection to our intuition, the stars seem to suggest conflict with your inner voice. Review your thoughts and actions carefully today, stargazer.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mercury is inching into the direct opposition between Venus retrograde and Makemake retrograde under your sign and Libra. Mercury and Venus will conjoin in the next couple of days. But even before this locks into place, acting in your own best interest will likely become more challenging. The consequences are yours to bear, which is a blessing and a curse.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As your retrograde ruling planet inches closer to a total conjunction with Mercury, you’ll need to be increasingly careful not to let your emotions get the best of you. Your feelings are valid, but their validity doesn’t guarantee their accuracy. Keep a close watch on your emotional and financial relationships during this time, Taurus. Stability is one of the finest luxuries.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury, creeps closer toward its conjunction with Venus retrograde. In the process, the former communicative planet directly opposes Makemake retrograde. Doing what’s best for you in the long run doesn’t always feel as good as doing what feels best in the immediate future. Nevertheless, the stars urge you to prioritize the former for your own sake, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a tense square with Haumea retrograde, signaling conflict with the inner voice. Your ruling celestial body also forms a direct opposition to Pluto in Aquarius, creating another layer to this cosmic forecast. Just because you can’t fully imagine what’s on the other side of this decision doesn’t necessarily mean you’re making the wrong one, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body eased into a favorable sextile with Uranus under Pisces and Taurus over the weekend, bringing with it a greater sense of creativity and innovation. This energy is most likely to dominate your emotional well-being, home life, or, even more likely, a mix of both. Now’s the time for de-cluttering, hunkering down, and taking some time for yourself.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Miscommunications and out-of-character behavior become increasingly likely as your ruling planet, Mercury, inches closer toward a conjunction with Venus retrograde. This planetary combination has the potential to shake up romantic relationships or financial stability. Try not to judge yourself or others too harshly during this time, Virgo. There is room for grace and accountability to co-exist comfortably. Learn and grow.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Mercury adds itself to the ongoing opposition between Venus retrograde and Makemake retrograde. Normally, a conjunction between your ruling planet and Mercury would be a particularly auspicious alignment. But with Venus in retrograde and Mercury fast approaching the same, this standoff seems to suggest more internal struggles than reward. Take some time to reacquaint yourself with your values. Recenter yourself.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to your ruling planet, Pluto, signaling a reluctance to change. Despite your best efforts, these transformations will happen one way or another. You can ignore them and let their arrival come to you as a surprise, or you can face them head-on and have greater control over how they affect your well-being.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The square between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and the Sun eases this week. Meanwhile, Jupiter is still holding strong in its auspicious trine with Makemake retrograde. This dwarf planet’s opposition to a Venus retrograde and Mercury conjunction has the potential to bring about reckless behavior and cloudy judgment. Keep your focus on pursuing long-term gratification instead of short-term pleasure, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The waxing gibbous Moon directly opposes Pluto under Leo and your celestial domain. This standoff points toward possible friction in close platonic relationships. While it might be tempting to brush these connections off as needing less maintenance than romantic or familial ones, this is a false assumption, Capricorn. If they mean something to you, then make sure you show it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet’s ongoing sextile with Saturn is now joined by the Sun, casting a glow of positive energy over an already easy-going alignment. Enjoy these peaceful feelings while they’re here, Aquarius. Don’t be so quick to sour the mood by wishing your circumstances could be even better. By that logic, they could also be much worse. Gratitude is powerful.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Sun and Saturn conjoin in your celestial domain, increasing confidence when maintaining responsibilities and upholding obligations. This potent combination also forms a favorable sextile with Uranus, signaling greater innovation and creativity. The stars seem to be pushing you to a place of action and leadership, Pisces. Have faith in your ability to heed the call.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.