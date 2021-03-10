Daily Horoscope: March 11, 2021

The moon enters dreamy water sign Pisces at 9:44 AM, creating a sensitive and creative atmosphere, but we’re taking action (and perhaps feeling a bit impatient and confrontational!) as the moon clashes with fiery Mars at 6:16 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Make time to rest, Aries! You might be in an argumentative mood as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Mars; slowing down is a good idea as the moon moves through Pisces.

Taurus

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon moves through Pisces. Drama may pop up as the moon argues with fiery Mars. Don’t waste your time, money, or energy on anything you don’t truly believe in.

Gemini

The moon enters creative water sign Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career, and you’re feeling motivated to tackle obstacles in your way as the moon clashes with Mars.

Cancer

New opportunities are opening up for you, dear Cancer, as the moon enters fellow water sign Pisces! The moon also clashes with Mars, so do watch out for some arguments.

Leo

The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to say some goodbyes. Today is all about closure. It’s a great time to settle a debt. You might find a dream you once had no longer inspires you—or that you have a new vision for the future!

Virgo

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! It’s a great time to explore your partner’s perspectives. The moon clashes with Mars, so do watch out for an impatient atmosphere.

Libra

The moon enters creative water sign Pisces, finding you reorganizing your workspace and reflecting on your daily routines and rituals. The moon clashes with Mars, and you’re rethinking what direction you want to go.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The moon also clashes with your ruling planet Mars, kicking up an intense, passionate atmosphere!

Sagittarius

You’re in a nostalgic mood today as the moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces. But watch out for confrontational energy as the moon clashes with fiery Mars! Be patient, and don’t engage in arguments that aren’t your concern.

Capricorn

The moon enters Pisces today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and bringing news you way. The mood is especially productive as the moon clashes with energetic Mars.

Aquarius

The moon enters Pisces today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, and you’re taking action toward acquiring what you want as the moon clashes with fiery Mars!

Pisces

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces! It’s a wonderful time to reconnect with yourself and your needs. You’re taking action regarding your home and family life as the moon clashes with Mars.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.