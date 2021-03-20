Daily Horoscope: March 21, 2021

The moon in Gemini clashes with sweet Venus at 8:04 AM, putting us in a flirty mood. The moon enters intuitive, creative water sign Cancer at 8:18 AM and Venus enters Aries at 10:16 AM, finding us feeling fun and free-spirited. We’re bravely asking for what we want, in love and in every other realm of life, too! The moon clashes with the sun at 10:40 AM, finding us shifting direction. Mercury connects with Uranus at 7:35 PM, bringing surprising ideas, and Mars connects with Saturn at 10:35 PM, helping us plan for the future.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Sweet, seductive Venus enters your sign today, Aries! You’re feeling charming and social. A productive energy flows around communication as your ruling planet Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus enters Aries today, finding you exploring your hidden desires! Exciting social connections are formed as chatty Mercury connects with rebel Uranus.

Gemini

Venus enters Aries, bringing blessings to your social life, and your ruling planet Mercury connects with genius Uranus, finding you having some remarkably creative ideas.

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to reconnect with yourself and your needs. Venus enters Aries, bringing blessings to your career and life in public. You’re feeling popular!

Leo

Make time for rest as the moon enters Cancer. Sweet Venus enters fellow fire sign Aries, bringing exciting opportunities your way. Some good news from abroad may arrive!

Virgo

Darling Venus enters fire sign Aries, making it an exciting moment concerning money. Your ruling planet Mercury makes a harmonious connection with rebel Uranus, bringing brilliant ideas.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus enters your opposite sign Aries, inspiring a fun, cheerful energy in your relationships! Mars and Saturn make a solid connection, helping you strategize for the future.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, finding you in an adventurous mood! Venus enters Aries, inspiring you to give your closet and beauty routine an upgrade. Surprising ideas are shared as Mercury and Uranus connect.

Sagittarius

Venus enters fellow fire sign Aries today, bringing a burst of romance and creativity! Mars and Saturn connect, making it a productive day for communication.

Capricorn

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Venus enters Aries, encouraging you to redecorate your home!

Aquarius

Good news may come your way as sweet Venus enters Aries. Chatty Mercury brews up brilliant ideas with one of your ruling planets, Uranus, and action planet Mars connects with your other ruling planet, Saturn, helping you strategize.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Good vibes flow around money as Venus enters fire sign Aries.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.