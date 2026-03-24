Daily Horoscope: March 24, 2026

Everybody’s got a little extra heat in the system right now, and it could come out as desire, irritation, honesty, or one text sent with perhaps too much conviction. The Moon clashes with Mars, then eases toward Venus, so the emotional weather can flip fast from pissy to affectionate with almost no warning. Mercury in Pisces adds a haze over the facts, which means instincts may be useful, but so are standards. With all this going on, stargazer, the trick is staying aware of what’s real. Not every feeling deserves a thesis. Not every craving deserves a follow-through. But the stuff that keeps coming up probably has something to say.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You wake up ready to argue with a toaster and call it intuition. The Moon squares Mars, so every inconvenience feels weirdly personal. Before you send the pointed text or make eye contact with conflict, Aries, ask whether you’re actually mad or just fried. Not every irritation deserves a plotline. Protect your peace, eat well, and let it go today.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something sweet lands when you stop trying to force the day into a neat little plan. The Moon sextiles Venus, and people may surprise you by being softer, prettier, or actually worth the effort. Taurus, let yourself enjoy what feels easy for once. A flirtation, favor, or overdue pleasure could remind you that life still has a pulse right now.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You can talk your way around a feeling all day and still end up face-to-face with it by dinner. Mercury in Pisces makes everything a little slippery, including your own excuses. Gemini, stop pretending confusion is the same thing as complexity. You already know what’s been bugging you. Say it like you mean it, even if your voice shakes a little. That’s where today gets interesting.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Not every bad mood deserves a witness. Early in the day, irritation can flare fast, and somebody else’s weird behavior may feel way too easy to absorb. Then the temperature changes. Cancer, let softness find you before pride ruins it. A tense Moon meets Mars, then Venus, reminding us that not every feeling needs to become a whole story.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your patience for anything dull is basically gone, and that may be a gift. With the Sun in Aries, your ruling light craves honesty, heat, and a reason to care again. Leo, stop giving gold-star energy to people and plans that barely move you. Attention is precious. Spend yours where there’s actual appetite, not obligation or stale halfhearted affection either.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Maybe the plan falls apart a little. Maybe that’s how the truth gets in. With your ruling planet Mercury drifting through Pisces, the neat answer may feel annoyingly out of reach, and yes, that can make your eye twitch. Virgo, leave a little room for the unscripted. Something useful could arrive through a messy conversation, a wrong turn, or one honest admission.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Pleasure doesn’t need a committee vote today. The Moon sextiles your ruling planet Venus, and something lovely may hit harder once you stop overthinking who approves of it. Libra, your taste is allowed to be selfish for a minute. Wear the thing. Send the text. Admit what you actually want instead of sanding it down for public consumption.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Funny how people tell on themselves without meaning to. A dodged question here, a changed story there, and suddenly the whole thing starts smelling a little off. Pluto in Aquarius keeps exposing social dynamics for what they are. Scorpio, believe the pattern before the speech. What repeats has far more truth in it than whatever polished explanation shows up later.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Freedom can look a lot like avoiding your own feelings with a full calendar and one dumb joke after another. But Jupiter in Cancer has other plans. Sagittarius, there’s real luck in letting care matter, even when it makes you softer than usual. Text back. Stay a little longer. The right connection won’t trap you. It’ll remind you what actually feels worth showing up for.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been calling it patience, though part of it is just frustration with nowhere decent to go. Saturn in Aries wants cleaner honesty and fewer tiny self-abandonments. Capricorn, speak before the feeling calcifies into distance, eye strain, or that clipped little tone. People can handle the truth better than the version of you that keeps swallowing it every single time.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The truth may show up through dumb domestic details today. A pile of clothes, a forgotten expense, a stale routine that’s been getting on your nerves for weeks. Uranus in Taurus keeps putting the message in plain sight. Aquarius, stop looking past your own life for the answer. What needs fixing has been sitting right there, asking for your attention.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A fantasy starts getting expensive when it keeps asking for your time, your hope, and your ability to ignore obvious facts. Neptune in Aries can make desire feel brave, hot, and strangely convincing. Pisces, check whether you’re chasing a real possibility or feeding a gorgeous distraction. Belief is powerful, but today it works best when paired with standards, not just yearning alone.

Pisces monthly horoscope