Daily Horoscope: March 25, 2025

The conjunction of Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, and Neptune fosters an atmosphere conducive to daydreaming, idealism, and assumptions. Understandably, these actions and attitudes can swing from positive to negative, depending on how we choose to wield their power. Considering this conjunction’s placement on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, the cosmos is forcing us to hold our vulnerable shadow selves and the assertive identity we present to the rest of the world at the same time. Dissonance between the two selves is possible, but these clashing energies also allow us to find better ways to achieve a satisfying harmony between the two. Keep an open heart and mind today.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars’ ongoing square with Chiron has the potential to open old wounds and raise familiar questions about how you’ve learned and grown from your past. Your ruling planet also forms a far more favorable sextile with Uranus, suggesting a healthy rebellious streak. The discomfort of novelty is still better than willingly taking a wrong turn down a toxic road, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus and Mars maintain a positive sextile under your celestial domain and Cancer, inspiring you to try new things and face uncharted territory with courage and patience. As your ruling planet continues its conjunction with Mercury retrograde, the cosmos will be setting up plenty of detours. It’s time to get creative with the alternate routes you choose.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde and Venus retrograde’s strengthening conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries has the potential to shake up communicative pathways and cloud judgment. Be careful not to jump to conclusions too quickly under this tumultuous alignment, Gemini. You mustn’t underestimate the universe’s ability to surprise you. A little bit of flexibility can go a long, long way.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon passes through a brief but powerful conjunction with Pluto under Aquarius, pushing you toward a more restful, rejuvenating state. A coinciding square between Mars and Chiron under your sign and Aries suggests it’s time to call a spade a spade and let go of what’s been holding you back once and for all, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body continues to be a major player in the celestial traffic jam taking place on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Consequently, life might feel like it’s pulling you in all opposite directions. Remember that this is merely an emotional illusion, Leo. You have more control over where you put your focus than you give yourself credit for.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, Neptune, and the Sun continue their conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Keep a close watch on your emotions, as the two planetary retrogrades increase the likelihood of miscommunication, interpersonal conflict, and self-doubt. Suspicion and insecurity can prompt incredibly strong feelings, but their severity does not guarantee that these assumptions are true, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus retrograde forms a favorable sextile with a conjunction of the waning crescent Moon and Pluto under Aquarius. Pay attention to aspects of love and finances that no longer seem to be working the way they once did. Try to avoid the temptation of falling into a rabbit hole of self-rumination. Acknowledging your mistakes doesn’t mean those mishaps will define you.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, forms a fleeting but potent conjunction with the waning crescent Moon in Aquarius. This cosmic alignment sharpens the connection between your conscious and subconscious perspectives. Capitalize on this energy by taking time to self-reflect. The Moon is calling you to let go of the old and stale, Scorpio. It’s time to start making room for something new.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter and Ceres’ square continues under Gemini and Pisces. As the waning crescent Moon flies through Aquarius, it also forms a fortuitous trine with your ruling planet. The dwarf planet maintains focus on learning from past mistakes and healing old wounds, while the shrinking lunar phase cuts out the noise, honing in on what either pursuit looks and feels like.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The positive sextile between Uranus and your ruling planet, Saturn, continues under Taurus and Pisces. This cosmic alignment hits close to home, directly affecting your most intimate environments and feelings. The positive energy between rebellious Uranus and disciplinarian Saturn pushes you to forge your own path, even if there’s no visible trail to follow. Perhaps it’s yours to blaze, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A conjunction of the waning crescent Moon and Pluto heightens intuition and eases communication between the self you present to the world and your deepest shadow self. Dissonance between these two perspectives will eventually disaffect virtually every part of your life, Aquarius. This cosmic alignment implores you to find a better balance before this inequity causes even more heartache.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, and the Sun maintain their conjunction on the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries. The chances of indecision and burnout increase as these varied cosmic energies interact with one another to varying degrees of success. Give yourself a little breathing room, Pisces. This would be a tough time for anyone.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.