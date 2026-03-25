Daily Horoscope: March 25, 2026

There’s a strange mix in the air right now: part reality check, part psychic static, part sudden urge to say exactly what’s been sitting in our throat. The Sun meets Saturn and sextiles Pluto, so accountability hits harder, but so does personal power. Meanwhile, the Moon tangles with Neptune and Saturn before finding a smoother line to Mercury, which means feelings can get murky right before something honest breaks through. We may start off touchy, tired, or a little too ready to assume the worst, then land on the sentence that actually helps. Read the room, trust patterns over fantasy, and try not to make one passing mood the boss of the whole day.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You may want an answer right now, preferably one with a target and a little fire behind it. Bad news. Mars is in Pisces, so the signal comes through feelings, dreams, half-finished thoughts, and whatever keeps catching in your chest. Aries, don’t force a clean verdict. Sit with the uncertainty long enough for the real motive to show its face.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve got expensive thoughts and very immediate feelings, which is a risky little combo. Venus in Aries can make you crave satisfaction on contact, with zero patience for the long scenic route. Taurus, stop cross-examining your own appetite. You already know what feels good, what feels forced, and what deserves a hard pass. Trust your taste without making it a courtroom drama.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Somehow, the right words may find you before the overthinking does. A Moon-Mercury trine softens the static and helps the feeling come out in a form that other people can actually understand. Gemini, say the thing while it still feels honest and a little raw. You don’t need the perfect line today. You need the one that sounds like you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Everything may feel a little closer to the skin today, and not in a cute, poetic way. The Moon runs into Neptune and Saturn before returning to Cancer, so confusion, sensitivity, and old pressure can pile up fast. Cancer, not every feeling deserves top billing. The half Moon asks for a reset. Adjust the plan, protect your energy, and stop assuming one bad moment speaks for the whole day.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

This isn’t fake-it-till-you-make-it territory. The Sun meets Saturn and sextiles Pluto, which means confidence comes from being solid, not flashy, and power comes from knowing exactly where not to waste yourself. Leo, tighten up the part of your life that’s been running on charisma alone. Real authority has a backbone. People can feel the difference immediately.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You may finally find the sentence that gets the feeling out of your body without turning it into a ten-part internal review. The Moon trines Mercury, and for once, the message may come through without a fight. Virgo, say it before you polish it into something safer and less true. People can work with honesty. They can’t do much with your beautifully managed silence.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re allowed to be a little harder to please right now. Venus in Aries can sharpen your taste, your standards, and your patience for anything watered down in the name of keeping the peace. Libra, stop acting like every option deserves equal consideration. Some people are a no. Some offers are a no. That’s not rude. That’s discernment, plain and simple.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You don’t need to force the issue to know you’ve got the upper hand. The Sun in sextile to Pluto gives you access to real influence, and it works best without the extra theater. Scorpio, let your composure do some of the talking. The strongest move may be seeing exactly what’s happening, saying very little, and changing the temperature anyway.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You may be realizing that freedom gets flimsy when it’s built on pure avoidance. That long square between Jupiter and Makemake can press on the gap between what feels nurturing and what feels ethically right to you. Sagittarius, your gut may want comfort while your conscience wants better. Sit with that tension. It could tell you where you’ve outgrown an easy excuse.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The pressure is real, but so is your ability to stand up straighter inside it. The Sun meets Saturn while the Moon squares it, which can make every responsibility feel extra rude and every feeling feel mildly inconvenient. Capricorn, don’t punish yourself for being human in the middle of all this. Do what matters, skip the self-criticism, and leave perfection to people with worse instincts.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You may keep thinking the answer is out there somewhere in a smarter plan, prettier theory, or one more tab left open on your phone. Meanwhile, your actual life keeps dropping hints in broad daylight. Aquarius, check the stuff you live with every day. Uranus in Taurus has a funny way of making the practical issue the real plot, whether your ego likes it or not.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Try not to build a whole emotional empire on one strange mood, one unread text, or one look somebody gave you across the room. The Moon squares Neptune, and projection can dress itself up as intuition real fast. Pisces, give the story a minute before you marry it. Not every uneasy feeling is a sign. Some are just fatigue in very convincing drag.

Pisces monthly horoscope