Daily Horoscope: May 4, 2021

The moon in air sign Aquarius clashes with sweet Venus at 12:00 PM, finding us craving affection, and generosity flows as the moon meets expansive Jupiter at 8:05 PM. The moon enters water sign Pisces at 10:09 PM, finding us exploring and discussing our deepest emotions.

All times ET.

Aries

The day begins with the moon in Aquarius, finding you in a social mood, but make time to slow down and rest! The moon enters dreamy Pisces later today.

Taurus

The first part of the day finds you focused on your career as the moon moves through Aquarius, but your attention turns to your social life as the moon enters Pisces.

Gemini

You’re in an adventurous mood as the moon moon moves through fellow air sign Aquarius, but the moon enters Pisces later on, shifting your focus to your career.

Cancer

You’re contemplating closure as the moon moves through Aquarius. The mood shifts later on as the moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, finding you in an adventurous mood!

Leo

You’re focused on relationships and learning about your partner’s point of view as the moon moves through Aquarius. The moon enters Pisces later today, bringing your attention to things like debts and taxes.

Virgo

You’re busy tackling your to-do list as the moon moves through Aquarius. Your focus turns to partnership as the moon enters your opposite sign Pisces later today.

Libra

You’re having fun today as the moon moves through Aquarius, but the moon enters Pisces later on, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals and shifting your attention to your chores.

Scorpio

The first part of the day finds you focused on issues at home as the moon moves through Aquarius. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Sagittarius

It’s a busy day for communication as the moon moves through Aquarius. You’re in a nostalgic mood, connecting with the past as the moon enters water sign Pisces.

Capricorn

Your focus is on money for much of today as the moon moves through Aquarius. The moon enters Pisces later on, illuminating the communication sector of your chart.

Aquarius

During the first part of the day, the moon is in your sign, encouraging you to sit with your feelings. The moon enters Pisces later on, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security.

Pisces

Your intuition gets a boost as the moon moves through Aquarius. The moon enters your sign, Pisces, encouraging you to sit with your emotions.

