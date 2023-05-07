Daily Horoscope: May 8, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 2:22 PM, which can find us feeling sensitive as we sit with confusing emotions—but we could feel perked up and ready for adventure as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 4:28 PM. The moon enters Capricorn at 7:33 PM, inspiring a grounded, focused atmosphere. The moon opposes Venus in Cancer at 10:20 PM, finding us in the mood for love! But it might find us feeling a touch moody, too.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus can turn to your career today as the moon enters Capricorn. A goal could be achieved at this time, Aries, and perhaps you’ve won an award or some recognition!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You could be making travel plans or focusing on school as the moon enters Capricorn. Big news could be shared, Taurus, and your ideas can inspire a large group of people!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You could be organizing your bills or talking about money with your partners as the moon enters Capricorn. Powerful emotions can be explored at this time, and you may be connecting with someone in a deep, meaningful way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn and lights up the relationship sector of your chart, inspiring an exciting atmosphere for connecting with your partners and meeting new people. You could be learning a lot about someone else’s perspective at this time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus can turn to your responsibilities as the moon enters Capricorn. In addition to tackling your to-do list, you could also be focused on wellness, perhaps exploring a new routine or thinking about kicking a habit.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, inspiring passion and creativity! This could be an exciting time in your love life. You may be reconnecting with something you’re passionate about at this time.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your focus can turn to your home and family today as the moon enters Capricorn. You could be reconnecting with the past and finding yourself in a nostalgic mood. It’s a good time to spruce up your home and ask yourself what would make your space cozier.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may be organizing paperwork, responding to emails, and generally catching up with communications today as the moon enters Capricorn. Some excitement could take place in your neighborhood, too.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your focus may turn to finances as the moon enters Capricorn: You could be reworking your budget or exploring a new source of income. On an emotional level, you might be examining what’s truly worth your time and energy.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on self love! Do something special for yourself: get a massage, eat a delicious meal, spend time with the people you love.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Slow down and rest as the moon enters Capricorn. Make time to connect with your inner voice and explore your imagination by journaling and creating art. You may be inspired to explore your spirituality today.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. This could be an exciting time to network, explore a new hobby, or reconnect with a lover on an intellectual level.